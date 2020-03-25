Left Menu
Reports: Panthers add WR Anderson on two-year deal

  Reuters
  Updated: 25-03-2020 03:11 IST
  • Created: 25-03-2020 02:26 IST
Representative image

On the day the Carolina Panthers said goodbye to quarterback Cam Newton, they also reportedly said hello to a new target for their new quarterback. According to multiple reports, the Panthers on Tuesday agreed to a two-year contract with free-agent wide receiver Robby Anderson. The deal is reportedly worth $20 million with $12 million of it coming in the first year.

Signed by the Jets as an undrafted free agent in 2016, Anderson has spent all four years of his career in New York. The 26-year-old has 3,059 yards and 20 touchdowns on 207 receptions in 62 career games (47 starts). He set career highs in 2017 with 63 receptions, 941 yards, and seven scores. He had 52 grabs for 779 yards and five touchdowns last season and set a career-best with a 92-yard catch. The move also reunites Anderson, 26, with new Panthers head coach Matt Rhule -- Anderson's head coach at Temple.

Anderson becomes the most experienced receiver on the Panthers roster, with Curtis Samuel and D.J. Moore the top returners from 2019. The team released longtime tight end, Greg Olsen, in February. Earlier in the day, the Panthers officially released Newton, whom the Panthers drafted No. 1 overall in 2011 and who won the NFL's Most Valuable Player award in 2015 as he led the Panthers to the Super Bowl.

The Panthers signed free agent Teddy Bridgewater as the likely starter in 2020. Bridgewater was the backup to Drew Brees last season in New Orleans and went 5-0 as the Saints' starter when Brees was injured.

