Mohun Bagan pledges Rs 20 Lakh to combat COVID-19

I-League club Mohun Bagan has pledged to donate a sum of Rs 20 Lakhs to the West Bengal State Emergency Relief Fund to aid the battle against COVID-19 outbreak.

  • Updated: 28-03-2020 14:29 IST
  • Created: 28-03-2020 14:29 IST
Mohun Bagan logo. Image Credit: ANI

I-League club Mohun Bagan has pledged to donate a sum of Rs 20 Lakhs to the West Bengal State Emergency Relief Fund to aid the battle against COVID-19 outbreak. "Mohun Bagan Athletic Club has decided to stand by the call given by our Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and donate Rs 20 Lakhs towards the West Bengal State Emergency Relief Fund to combat Covid-19 pandemic," the Club official handle tweeted.

A large number of people including celebrities across the world have come forward to help their respective countries in the fight against the coronavirus. Among them are Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, American media personality Kim Kardashian West and singer Taylor Swift.

Earlier, Saurashtra Cricket Association pledged to donate a sum of Rs 21 lakhs each to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund and the Chief Minister of Gujarat's Relief Fund to combat coronavirus pandemic. Indian shuttler PV Sindhu, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, and wrestler Bajrang Punia have also contributed their bit for the cause.

Five more positive COVID-19 cases were reported from West Bengal on March 27, taking the total number of cases in the state to 15. (ANI)

