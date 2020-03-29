Paris Eternal's 'Smex' recovering from coronavirus

Eoghan "Smex" O'Neill, the off-tank for the Paris Eternal, announced on social media that he is recovering from the coronavirus. He is believed to be the first Overwatch League player to announce a COVID-19 diagnosis.

Smex, a 21-year-old Brit, wrote Saturday on Twitter that he has been isolating at home for more than a week and that his symptoms have been mild. "I'm coming out feeling a lot better," he said.

--Field Level Media

