Australian rugby league rolls out emergency rescue package

PTI | Sydney | Updated: 30-03-2020 11:59 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 11:59 IST
Australia's National Rugby League rolled out an emergency rescue package Monday to ensure all 16 clubs can stay afloat during the coronavirus shutdown, with plans to resume the season on July 1. The NRL kicked off a fortnight ago, making it through just two rounds -- one behind closed doors -- before becoming one of the last professional sports worldwide to succumb to the pandemic.

There were concerns that some clubs would not survive the loss of revenue, with many already forced to send staff home, often without pay. But after lengthy talks, funding was agreed that will see each team get an extra Aus$2.5 million (US$1.5 million) to cover operational costs between April and October, paid for by the NRL slashing its staffing levels by 95 percent, cutting the governing body's own expenses by half.

Executives will take a 25 percent salary cut. The funding is separate to player payments, which are still under discussion.

"We have a consolidated plan and working with the clubs and the players, are united in our efforts to do all we can to protect rugby league," said Australian Rugby League Commission chairman Peter V'landys. "We had no option but to stop the competition ... but remain optimistic that the season will restart as quickly as possible, ideally by July 1.

"If that isn't possible, then we need to be prepared for that option as well and are making the tough financial decisions now to reduce costs to ensure we get through this crisis." Rugby league is considered part of Australia's social fabric and the sport's bosses had previously warned closing down the season could bankrupt the sport, with lucrative broadcast contracts at stake..

