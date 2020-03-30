Left Menu
East Bengal promise Rs 30 lakh to fight pandemic

Updated: 30-03-2020 18:13 IST
East Bengal promise Rs 30 lakh to fight pandemic

Kolkata heavyweights East Bengal on Monday promised a donation of Rs 30 lakh to the state relief fund to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic. Various sports bodies from the state have come together in the fight against the virus with their arch-rivals an I-League champions Mohun Bagan contributing Rs 20 lakh.

Despite their ongoing financial crunch, East Bengal, who are desperately looking for a new sponsor to play in the Indian Super League, said they are looking to raise about Rs 35 lakh. "We have already confirmed a donation of Rs 30 lakh and we are looking to add some more and hand it over to the chief minister (Mamata Banerjee) in a couple of days," East Bengal top official Nitu Sarkar told PTI.

He further said they have arranged food at their club tent for ground staff, mostly migrants, in the Maidan area. "As the clubs have shut their doors due to the ongoing pandemic, their livelihoods have come under risk and we have made available food for them," Sarkar added.

