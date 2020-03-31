Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby Australia lays off 75 percent of staff as huge losses loom

PTI | Sydney | Updated: 31-03-2020 13:15 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 13:15 IST
Rugby Australia lays off 75 percent of staff as huge losses loom

Three-quarters of Rugby Australia's staff were on Tuesday laid off until July 1 as the governing body predicted huge financial losses from the sport's coronavirus-enforced shutdown. RA chief executive Raelene Castle described the cuts as "the toughest decision in the game's history" but said they were necessary to help it survive.

"Although extremely painful, (they) are necessary to ensure the sport remains financially viable and to ensure that we are able to come out the other side of this global crisis, fully-operational and ready to throw everything into the rebuild," she said. Castle, who will take a 50 percent cut to her US$500,000-plus salary, said the sport had been hit hard by the suspension of the Super Rugby season after just seven rounds.

Other executives and remaining staff have been offered salary reductions of up to 30 percent and reduced working hours. Castle said a worst-case scenario, in which the entire season was lost along with Wallabies Tests against Ireland and Fiji, would cost the governing body AUS$120 million ($74 million) in revenue.

Rugby Australia, she added, were in discussions with the Australian government and World Rugby about potential financial support. Rugby has ground to a halt in Australia and elsewhere around the world, depriving clubs of much-needed ticket sales and broadcast money.

Rugby Australia on Monday posted a near Aus$10 million ($6 million) deficit, exacerbated by a hefty payment to former Wallaby Israel Folau after his sacking over homophobic social media posts. Castle said talks were under way with the Rugby Union Players Association over a deal on player payments which will reportedly involve cuts of 30 to 50 percent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Shaktimaan to return on Doordarshan, Mukesh Khanna tweets

World Bank approves US$30.8m for digital Federated States of Micronesia project

Gautam Buddh Nagar district magistrate B N Singh transferred, Suhas LY will be new DM: Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary R K Tiwari.

Equatorial Guinea selects key companies for execution of energy projects

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

Videos

Latest News

65-year-old coronavirus patient dies in Punjab; COVID-19 deaths in state rise to 4: Official.

65-year-old coronavirus patient dies in Punjab COVID-19 deaths in state rise to 4 Official....

Three new COVID-19 cases in Guj; tally reaches 73

Three new coronavirus cases were reported in Gujarat on Tuesday, taking the total number of such patients in the state to 73, a health official said. Out of three new cases,two have been found in Ahmedabad and one in Rajkot, Principal Secre...

Germany's RKI optimistic about flattening of coronavirus infection curve

The head of Germanys Robert Koch Institute RKI for infectious diseases said on Tuesday that his optimism about the flattening of the coronavirus infection curve was justified, adding that this would be clearer after Easter.Lothar Wieler, pr...

Japan says destroyer and Chinese boat collided; China says one hurt

A Japanese destroyer and a Chinese fishing boat collided in the East China Sea on Monday night and no one was injured, Japans defence minister said, but China said a fisherman was hurt and suggested the Japanese vessel was to blame.The coll...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020