Chinese Basketball Association delays restart indefinitely

Reuters | Updated: 31-03-2020 20:20 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 20:20 IST
Health concerns caused the Chinese Basketball Association to indefinitely delay a planned return to the court. The league was shut down in January due to the outbreak of the coronavirus, a pandemic that also led the NBA and all sports in North America to go on hiatus in March.

Chinese officials reportedly have concerns about asymptomatic carriers of the coronavirus. The General Administration of Sport issued the order on Tuesday, which erased plans the league formulated for safely resuming the season with two sites for its 20 teams to play and stay while finishing the regular season.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported last week this is the same approach the NBA intends to follow, housing players and staff at hotels in the Bahamas or Las Vegas and sequestering them from the general population. CBA teams have been informing players that they still intend to return to play and would have more information in the coming weeks, ESPN reported.

