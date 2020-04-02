Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bears QB Foles agrees to $32.9M paycut

Reuters | Updated: 02-04-2020 03:07 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 03:07 IST
Bears QB Foles agrees to $32.9M paycut

Newly acquired Bears quarterback Nick Foles agreed to a massive pay cut to officially join the competition with Mitchell Trubisky in Chicago. NFL Network first reported the parameters of the restructure.

Foles is no longer owed the $56.9 million remaining on the contract he signed last March with the Jacksonville Jaguars and instead shifted his base pay to a fully guaranteed, three-year, $24 million deal. That includes an opt-out clause after the 2020 season and $8 million guaranteed in 2020. The $32.9 million reduction affords Foles the chance to compete for the starting job with the Bears under coach Matt Nagy, who has coached Foles at previous stops.

Foles signed a four-year, $88 million deal in free agency last March to join the Jaguars. However, he got hurt in the season opener against the Kansas City Chiefs and lost the starting job to Gardner Minshew. Head coach Doug Marrone and the Jaguars committed to building around Minshew in the offseason. Jacksonville will have to absorb $18.75 million in dead money in 2020.

Nagy said in February at the NFL Scouting Combine that Trubisky would face competition this year. Trubisky is coming off of labrum surgery to repair a shoulder injury he sustained in Week 4 last season. Foles cracked his collarbone in September against the Chiefs, opening the door for Minshew to take hold of the position.

The 31-year-old Foles threw for just 736 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions in four games last season. He has passed for 11,901 yards with 71 touchdowns and 35 interceptions in 58 games with the Philadelphia Eagles (2012-14, 2017-18), then-St. Louis Rams (2015), Chiefs (2016) and Jaguars (2019). Foles has been the subject of the highest praise from Nagy, who coached the quarterback in Philadelphia and Kansas City. When Foles got to Kansas City and didn't have a car, he used Nagy's ride. They met when Foles was a rookie and Nagy was with the Eagles as a coaching intern.

"Nick is as good of a human being as you will find. You want to talk about people who do things the right way," Nagy said of Foles in January 2019. "He's somebody who cares about others, somebody who just wants to play for the love of the game." Trubisky, 25, completed 63.2 percent of his passes for 3,138 yards, 17 touchdowns and 10 interceptions last season.

The 2017 first-round pick (No. 2 overall) has a 23-18 career record as the Bears' starter, completing 63.4 percent of his throws for 8,554 yards with 48 touchdowns and 29 interceptions. He made the Pro Bowl and led Chicago to the NFC North division title in 2018. Chase Daniel, Trubisky's backup last season, signed a deal with the Detroit Lions to back up Matthew Stafford.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s new projects revealed, Song Hye-Kyo’s Instagram post on Bottega Veneta

CSS officers association contributes Rs 21 lakh towards PM CARES fund

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Southern Idaho, U.S. - EMSC

Shrek 5 gets new announcement via Twitter, Know its release date including storyline

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Videos

Latest News

Russian plane with supplies for virus fight lands in US

A Russian military plane carrying medical supplies has arrived in the United States, the Russian mission to the UN said, as the Kremlin flexes its soft power amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Antonov-124, landed at JFK Airport in New York ...

UN's COP 26 climate summit postponed over coronavirus: UK govt

The UNs COP 26 climate change summit due to take place in the Scottish city of Glasgow in November has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the British government has said. In light of the ongoing, worldwide effects of COVID-19, ...

Brazil's coronavirus toll very worrying -health minister

The number of coronavirus cases and deaths in Brazil is very worrying, Health Minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta said on Wednesday, expressing growing concern about the countrys supply of protective equipment, medical equipment and ventilators...

Trump says US will soon have more ventilators than it needs for virus victims

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday the United States will soon have more ventilators than it needs and there will be enough eventually to send some to other countries.Many state governors complain they do not have enough of venti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020