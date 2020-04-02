Left Menu
Athletics' Garrison making progress in coronavirus fight

Reuters | Updated: 02-04-2020 04:19 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 04:19 IST
The fiancee of Oakland Athletics minor league manager Webster Garrison says the 54-year-old is "turning the corner" in his battle with the coronavirus. Nikki Trudeaux, who has been posting updates on Garrison's conditions on social media sites, said Garrison's health has improved in recent days.

Trudeaux previously disclosed Garrison is on a ventilator as he deals with the coronavirus in a Louisiana hospital. "Web was 100% dependent on the ventilator yesterday morning, 80% this morning and now 60% tonight," Trudeau wrote Tuesday night on Twitter. "His respiratory blood work came back really good, too!! He's coming back to us y'all!! He is turning the corner!"

The Athletics announced late last week that a minor league staffer had tested positive for COVID-19, but the club didn't identify Garrison. "We want to extend our sincerest thoughts and prayers to our colleague for a speedy recovery," the team said. "We are committed to providing him and his family with support and care. Every person on our team plays a critical role to our success and we look forward to his return to the field when he is healthy."

Garrison served as manager of the Class A Stockton Ports last season. He is expected to lead one of the club's Arizona rookie-level teams this season. Garrison played five games for the Athletics in 1996 and went hitless in nine at-bats with one walk. He became a coach at Oakland's minor league level in 1999 and is entering his 22nd season with the organization.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

