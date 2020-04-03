Left Menu
Development News Edition

WNBA players eliminated in NBA 2K League Three For All

Reuters | Updated: 03-04-2020 10:16 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 10:07 IST
WNBA players eliminated in NBA 2K League Three For All
Representative Image Image Credit: storyblocks

The two teams with WNBA players lost second-round matches Thursday in the NBA 2K League Three For All Showdown. Watch Us Work, consisting of Atlanta Dream guard Alexis Jones, Dallas Wings guard Allisha Gray and Washington Mystics forward Aerial Powers, dropped an Xbox matchup to 2Raw, a squad that emerged from the public qualifying tournament.

The all-female Sugar Icy Ballas, featuring Las Vegas Aces guard Sugar Rodgers as well as Women in Gaming representatives Ayleesha "ABallaGirl" Harvey and Brianna "icy girl" Novin, fell to 76ers GC, an NBA 2K League team. The $25,000 online event features teams of players from NBA 2K League squads, the winners of a public qualifying tournament contested last weekend, plus selected WNBA players, NBA G League players and sports and media celebrities.

The tournament is divided into brackets for play on Xbox and PS4, with numerous NBA 2K League teams competing in both formats by splitting their squads. The 36-team Xbox bracket featured 21 NBA 2K League teams, and the 42-team PS4 bracket included 19 NBA 2K League teams. The prize pool has $15,000 available for the non-NBA 2K League teams, with the two non-NBA 2K League teams advancing the furthest in each bracket cashing in for $5,000 and $2,500.

The second round and quarterfinals of both brackets were contested Thursday. All four teams that advanced to the Xbox semifinals are from the NBA 2K League, while three of the four in the PS4 semifinals are from the NBA 2K League. The lone exception is Huh Nation, consisting of Mario "MyParkBully" Croffie, Darell "ripxreii" Nwobu and LaQuan "QuanonGod" Spence.

In the Xbox quarterfinals, Blazer5 Gaming knocked off 2Raw, Celtics Crossover Gaming dumped All That, Kings Guard Gaming eliminated Warriors Gaming Squad, and Pistons GC edged Power DF. The PS4 quarterfinals saw Wizards District Gaming beat NetsGC, Huh Nation topples Team of Hell 2.0, Magic Gaming stop Bucks Gaming, and 76ers GC ousts the Gen.G Tigers of Shanghai.

The Friday schedule, with best-of-three semifinals and best-of-five finals: Xbox semifinals

8 p.m. -- Blazer5 Gaming v. Celtics Crossover Gaming 9 p.m. -- Kings Guard Gaming vs. Pistons GC

Time TBA -- Final PS4 semifinals

8 p.m. -- Wizards District Gaming vs. Huh Nation 9 p.m. -- Magic Gaming vs. 76ers GC

Time TBA -- Final.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

In blow to Airbnb, EU court adviser says solving housing shortage is priority

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

DU vice chancellor gets Delhi Minorities Commission notice over 'hate messages' from teachers

World Bank to roll out USD 160 bln emergency aid over 15 months

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Videos

Latest News

Mexico stops brewing Corona beer, deemed non-essential in epidemic

Mexicos Grupo Modelo said on Thursday it will temporarily stop brewing Corona beer and other brands exported to 180 countries after its business activities were declared non-essential under a government order aimed at curbing the spread of ...

Atlético cuts player salaries by 70% during virus crisis

Atltico Madrid says it has reached an agreement with its players and coaching staff to reduce their salaries by 70 while competitions are stopped during the coronavirus pandemic. Atltico announced the agreement on Thursday and said it is te...

NEWS SCHDEULE

All India News Schedule for Friday, April 3 -Updates and stories related to coronavirus and lockdown NATIONAL BUREAU -Briefing on COVID-19 situation at 4 pm-Story on impact of coronavirus outbreak on tourism industry in India NCR-St...

Model used to show gratitude to those fighting against COVID-19 on Janata Curfew being followed by other countries: Modi

Praising the people for their support shown through the ringing of bells and clanging of utensils, done on the day of Janata Curfew March 22 as a mark of gratitude to those fighting coronavirus Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020