WNBA players eliminated in NBA 2K League Three For All

The two teams with WNBA players lost second-round matches Thursday in the NBA 2K League Three For All Showdown. Watch Us Work, consisting of Atlanta Dream guard Alexis Jones, Dallas Wings guard Allisha Gray and Washington Mystics forward Aerial Powers, dropped an Xbox matchup to 2Raw, a squad that emerged from the public qualifying tournament.

The all-female Sugar Icy Ballas, featuring Las Vegas Aces guard Sugar Rodgers as well as Women in Gaming representatives Ayleesha "ABallaGirl" Harvey and Brianna "icy girl" Novin, fell to 76ers GC, an NBA 2K League team. The $25,000 online event features teams of players from NBA 2K League squads, the winners of a public qualifying tournament contested last weekend, plus selected WNBA players, NBA G League players and sports and media celebrities.

The tournament is divided into brackets for play on Xbox and PS4, with numerous NBA 2K League teams competing in both formats by splitting their squads. The 36-team Xbox bracket featured 21 NBA 2K League teams, and the 42-team PS4 bracket included 19 NBA 2K League teams. The prize pool has $15,000 available for the non-NBA 2K League teams, with the two non-NBA 2K League teams advancing the furthest in each bracket cashing in for $5,000 and $2,500.

The second round and quarterfinals of both brackets were contested Thursday. All four teams that advanced to the Xbox semifinals are from the NBA 2K League, while three of the four in the PS4 semifinals are from the NBA 2K League. The lone exception is Huh Nation, consisting of Mario "MyParkBully" Croffie, Darell "ripxreii" Nwobu and LaQuan "QuanonGod" Spence.

In the Xbox quarterfinals, Blazer5 Gaming knocked off 2Raw, Celtics Crossover Gaming dumped All That, Kings Guard Gaming eliminated Warriors Gaming Squad, and Pistons GC edged Power DF. The PS4 quarterfinals saw Wizards District Gaming beat NetsGC, Huh Nation topples Team of Hell 2.0, Magic Gaming stop Bucks Gaming, and 76ers GC ousts the Gen.G Tigers of Shanghai.

The Friday schedule, with best-of-three semifinals and best-of-five finals: Xbox semifinals

8 p.m. -- Blazer5 Gaming v. Celtics Crossover Gaming 9 p.m. -- Kings Guard Gaming vs. Pistons GC

Time TBA -- Final PS4 semifinals

8 p.m. -- Wizards District Gaming vs. Huh Nation 9 p.m. -- Magic Gaming vs. 76ers GC

Time TBA -- Final.

