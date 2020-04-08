Left Menu
Secret, Na'Vi remain unbeaten in ESL One L.A.'s Europe division

Updated: 08-04-2020 03:55 IST
Secret, Na'Vi remain unbeaten in ESL One L.A.'s Europe division

Team Secret and Natus Vincere moved atop the Group B standings with victories Tuesday in the Europe-Commonwealth of Independent States region of the ESL One Los Angeles Online event. In two matchups of teams that entered the day with 1-0 records, Secret swept Ninjas in Pyjamas 2-0, and Na'Vi edged Chicken Fighters 2-1.

In two matchups of teams that entered the day having lost their openers, Team Spirit rallied past Team Unique 2-1, and Alliance came from behind to defeat Team Liquid 2-1. The original ESL One Los Angeles event was altered due to the coronavirus pandemic, moving to an online format and splitting into five regional competitions. The other four regions (North America, South America, China and Southeast Asia) have already completed their tournaments.

The $200,000 Europe-CIS region features 16 teams -- 15 direct invites and qualifier Chicken Fighters -- split into two groups that are fighting for eight total playoff spots. After the round-robin group stage, the top two teams from each group will advance to the upper bracket, with the third- and fourth-place teams heading to the lower bracket. Each group will be in action every other day through April 16, with Group A playing its third round Wednesday:

HellRaisers vs. B8 Virtus.pro vs. Cyber Legacy

Team Nigma vs. Gambit Esports OG vs. Vikin.gg

Na'Vi started quickly Tuesday, taking the first map in 27 minutes. Chicken Fighters leveled the match with a 45-minute win before Na'Vi captured the decisive third map in 40 minutes. Secret had little trouble with NiP, rolling through two maps in a total of 46 minutes.

Unique began with a 19-minute win, but it was merely a prelude to Spirit posting 33-minute and 48-minute victories to capture the match. After Liquid registered a 26-minute triumph, Alliance responded with 18-minute and 20-minute wins.

ESL One Los Angeles Online Europe-CIS standings through Tuesday (map differential in parentheses) Group A

T1. OG: 2-0 (4-1) T1. Virtus.pro: 2-0 (4-2)

T3. HellRaisers: 1-1 (3-2) T3. Cyber Legacy: 1-1 (3-3)

T3. Vikin.gg: 1-1 (2-2) T3. Team Nigma: 1-1 (2-3)

T7. B8: 0-2 (2-4) T7. Gambit Esports: 0-2 (1-4)

Group B T1. Team Secret: 2-0 (4-0)

T1. Natus Vincere: 2-0 (4-2) T3. Chicken Fighters: 1-1 (3-3)

T3. Alliance: 1-1 (3-3) T3. Team Spirit: 1-1 (3-3)

T3. Ninjas in Pyjamas: 1-1 (2-3) T7. Team Unique: 0-2 (2-4)

T7. Team Liquid: 0-2 (1-4) --Field Level Media

