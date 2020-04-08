Soccer-England great Greaves ill in hospital

Left Menu
Reuters | London | Updated: 08-04-2020 04:40 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 04:40 IST
Jimmy Greaves, one of England's greatest ever goalscorers, was being treated in hospital on Tuesday, his former club Tottenham Hotspur said. Greaves, 80, has been in poor health since suffering a stroke five years ago. There was no suggestion that he had been suffering from any symptoms related to the coronavirus.

"We can confirm that our record goalscorer Jimmy Greaves is currently being treated in hospital. We are in touch with his family and will provide further updates in due course," Tottenham said on Twitter. "Everybody at the club sends their best wishes to Jimmy and his family."

The club did not give any further details about Greaves's condition. Greaves's record of 357 goals in the top flight of English football remains unbeaten nearly half a century since he retired as a professional player.

He also scored 44 goals in 57 games for England, making him the country's fourth highest scorer behind Wayne Rooney, Bobby Charlton and Gary Lineker.

