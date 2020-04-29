Left Menu
Mobile industry thanked for making Aarogya Setu app reach 8 crore phones

Industry representatives presented the “Restart, Restore and Resurgence” model to capture the global opportunity in Electronics System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM) sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2020 21:08 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 21:08 IST
Union Minister instructed the ministry officials to extend full support to the Industry and liaison with states/ UTs for reopening of electronics manufacturing facilities. Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister of Electronics and Information Technology Shri Ravi Shankar Prasad exhorted the Electronics Industry to explore the new opportunities that are arising out of the adversity and make the country the global hub of electronics manufacturing. During a meeting with Electronics Industry Associations, Chambers and prominent Industry players, he requested the electronics industry to take advantage of the opportunity and new Schemes notified by the Ministry, attract global investment and strengthen the sector. He emphasized the role of Medical Electronics Industry that is at a point of a complete turnaround.

The ministry officials presented the current COVID-19 situation & Aarogya Setu platform and thanked the mobile industry for their support in making the Aarogya Setu app reach around 8 crore mobile phones in the country. The efforts made by the Ministry to handle the situation in the short term, medium term & long term perspective to minimize the effect of COVID-19 were presented during the meeting. It was also mentioned that major electronics manufacturing clusters are facing local restrictions because of their presence in high-risk zones like Noida, Greater Noida, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh etc. Officials also appreciated the support received from the Industry in the formulation of new Schemes for promotion of electronics industry and SOP Guidelines for COVID-19.

Union Minister apprised the Industry that the requests regarding broadening the definition of essential goods to ICT products, retail /online sale of ICT essential goods, authorized sales and Services of ICT essential goods have already been taken up with Ministry of Home Affairs. Under the newly notified schemes of MeitY to promote electronics manufacturing, Government of India will provide financial support of Rs 50,000 crore for the ESDM industry. Further, he mentioned that MeitY's initiatives like Aarogya Setu, Aadhar, Digital payments etc. have played a very important role in fighting against COVID-19.

Industry representatives presented the "Restart, Restore and Resurgence" model to capture the global opportunity in Electronics System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM) sector. Majority of the participants appreciated the new trilogy of schemes of MeitY, namely, PLI, SPECS and EMC2.0; to support the electronics manufacturing sector. Industry raised various issues related to working of factories, logistics, export, supply chain disruption and demand shock due to COVID-19.

Union Minister instructed the ministry officials to extend full support to the Industry and liaison with states/ UTs for reopening of electronics manufacturing facilities.

The meeting was attended by major Associations i.e. Manufacturers Association for Information Technology (MAIT), Indian Cellular & Electronics Association (ICEA), Electronic Industries Association of India (ELCINA), India Electronics & Semiconductor Association (IESA), Consumer Electronics & Appliances Manufacturers Association (CEAMA), Indian Printed Circuit Association (IPCA), Electric Lamp and Components Manufacturer's Association of India (ELCOMA), Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI), Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM), Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI), Association of Indian Medical Device Industry (AiMED), Telecom Equipment Manufacturers Association of India (TEMA), PhD Chambers, Indian Telephone Industry Limited (ITI). It was also attended by various Industry leaders in mobile, consumer electronics, telecom and other segments of electronics manufacturing such as Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi, Foxconn, Lava, Wistron, Oppo, Flex, Sterlite, Micromax, Deki Electronics, Tejas Networks Ltd, Panasonic etc.

(With Inputs from PIB)

