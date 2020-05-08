Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tinder to launch in-app video chats

Dating application Tinder is now testing a new interactive video feature in the form of live trivia, the company confirmed on Thursday.

ANI | Los Angeles | Updated: 08-05-2020 15:09 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 15:09 IST
Tinder to launch in-app video chats
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Dating application Tinder is now testing a new interactive video feature in the form of live trivia, the company confirmed on Thursday. According to The Verge, the test will be rolling out to an undisclosed percentage of users and is designed to help Tinder experiment with live video while also matching people up.

Since it's going to be a new option, there's no set time when the trivia will show up, and the game's mechanics could change frequently. The game will be between a group of people who can broadcast live, as the screenshots appear to suggest. A live chat is also present.

"Similar to our first digital shared experience offered on Tinder, Swipe Night, we plan to bring more of these activities to Tinder in the future. However, these concepts are only a test and may never launch. We look forward to providing more information when it's available," says the company. Slowly introducing its video and interactive experiences on the platform, the company started the advancement with looping GIFs and then with Swipe Night.

As confirmed by Match Group, Tinder would launch its own one-on-one video chat feature this year, as well, but this trivia function seems to be more of a way to help people connect and find something to do rather than just messaging. (ANI)

TRENDING

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to return with more conflicts between dragons & humans

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

John Wick: Chapter 4 release date pushed to May 2022, Possibility of John Wick 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

Vantage Capital exits investment in Vumatel

Vantage Capital VantageCapital.co.za, Africas largest mezzanine debt fund manager, announced that it has fully exited its investment in Vumatel, the largest fibre-to-the-home network provider in South Africa. The company was established in ...

Paytm Payments Bank registers a sharp increase in FD during lockdown; crosses Rs 600 crore mark

Paytm Payments Bank Ltd said onFriday it has registered a sharp increase in fixed depositsduring the lockdown, and crossed Rs 600 crore in FD accounts,held with its partner IndusInd BankPPBL said it offers its customers to opt for an FDacco...

Belarus to hold its presidential election on August 9

The parliament of Belarus on Friday set August 9 as the date for the countrys next presidential election. President Alexander Lukashenko, who has ruled the ex-Soviet nation of 9.5 million with an iron fist since 1994, announced last year th...

Belarus to hold its presidential election on August 9

The parliament of Belarus on Friday set August 9 as the date for the countrys next presidential election. President Alexander Lukashenko, who has ruled the ex-Soviet nation of 9.5 million with an iron fist since 1994, announced last year th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020