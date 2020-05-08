Twitter photos not loading? Users report issues in opening pictures

Many users have reported issues loading pictures on social media platform Twitter on Friday. The error message displayed while trying to open images says "an error occurred loading this image."

The issue with Twitter pictures seems to have affected users from multiple countries, according to the tweets posted on the social media platform itself.

my twitter still won't load alkdlajdkaanyways goodnight mooties🥴💗 pic.twitter.com/kxUcbtrUcT — 𝐳𝐚𝐟𝐢⁷ ⟭⟬ (@thiirstae) May 8, 2020

twitter PLEASE (also i've tried it with my cellular data and it still won't load😤) pic.twitter.com/tNz8yzVpb8 — Nasha ⁷ 🌟 is fasting!! (@jinniebreads) May 8, 2020

Trying it at Devdiscourse HQ in India's Sonipat, we encountered a similar error message when trying to open any picture.

Further details are awaited. This is a developing story and will be updated shortly.