Twitter photos not loading? Users report issues in opening pictures

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sonipat | Updated: 08-05-2020 23:22 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 23:22 IST
Twitter photos not loading? Users report issues in opening pictures

Many users have reported issues loading pictures on social media platform Twitter on Friday. The error message displayed while trying to open images says "an error occurred loading this image."

The issue with Twitter pictures seems to have affected users from multiple countries, according to the tweets posted on the social media platform itself.

Trying it at Devdiscourse HQ in India's Sonipat, we encountered a similar error message when trying to open any picture.

Further details are awaited. This is a developing story and will be updated shortly.

