Streaming platform Twitch offers digital gift cards

Twitch has recently announced that it is offering digital gift cards to US residents to buy items on the live streaming platform.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 12-05-2020 17:07 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 17:07 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Twitch has recently announced that it is offering digital gift cards to US residents to buy items on the live streaming platform. The new digital gift cards can be used for many purposes, including buying subscriptions to channels and paying for Twitch's 'Bits' - a virtual good used to support streamers or celebrate moments in chat.

According to The Verge, the cards are available for USD 25, 50, 100, and 200, and they can be sent over email or text message. For the time being, Twitch viewers can avail the cards digitally, but soon the company will launch physical cards at Best Buy and GameStop. (ANI)

