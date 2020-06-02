NIF supports innovative disinfection solutions by common people to fight COVID

National Innovation Foundation – India (NIF), an autonomous body of the Department of Science and Technology (DST), has recently supported two innovative disinfection solutions by common people which were received as a response to its Challenge COVID-19 Competition (C3).

A Vehicle Disinfectant Bay and a Foot-operated Height Adjustable Hands-Free Sanitizer Dispenser Stand are the two recently supported innovations under the campaign.

The Vehicle Disinfectant Bay is a device to disinfect vehicles automatically, which reduces time and energy by completing the disinfection process of a vehicle in a very short time without much effort. It consists of a frame, tank, motor, MCB Board, agronet, nozzles, valves, pipes, and fittings and works on the principle of spraying disinfectant liquid by using an AC motor technology for operation. It can be deployed easily at State Border / Checkposts, which are the entry point of Vehicles in a State. It is already installed at two checkpoints in the State of Sikkim - Rangpo Checkposts, East Sikkim, and Melli check-posts, South Sikkim.

The foot-operated Height Adjustable Hands-Free Sanitizer Dispenser Stand is an ideal ubiquitous hygiene solution for residential, commercial, and industrial applications wherein one simply needs to press with the foot a pedal, and the sanitizer will be dispensed. Its height is adjustable as per sanitizer bottle size, and it is steel epoxy powder coated. It also has non-skidding rubber shoes and has a special bottle holder made of high quality elastic. It can be deployed at malls, airports, theatres, banks, business parks, factories, educational institutions, bus depots or railway Stations, hotels, restaurants, and so on. It is being commercialized by Mumbai based Vissco Rehabilitation Aids Pvt. Ltd, a leading manufacturer of orthopaedic products and mobility aids.

"NIF is not only scouting for relevant and frugal innovations from a large number of citizens but also helping with end-to-end solutions to see the best ideas take wings. A topical competition of this kind satisfies the creative, social service, and entrepreneurship urges all at the same time from the people from all walks of life," said Prof Ashutosh Sharma, Secretary, DST.

NIF is providing incubation and mentoring support for further dissemination to the generator of the ideas.

Under the Challenge COVID-19 Competition (C3), NIF managed to attract ideas and innovations from more than 1700 citizens through the website, email, and WhatsApp from nearly 360 districts spread across 33 States and Union Territories of the country.

The competition attracted ideas from a wide range of professionals, students, farmers, entrepreneurs, academicians, IT & ITES professionals, doctors and pharmacists, and so on from ages ranging from 5 years to 76 years.

Selected ideas are currently being incubated and being provided with requisite support by NIF, be its value addition, financial support, mentoring, and so on.

