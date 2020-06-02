Left Menu
Development News Edition

NIF supports innovative disinfection solutions by common people to fight COVID

A Vehicle Disinfectant Bay and a Foot-operated Height Adjustable Hands-Free Sanitizer Dispenser Stand are the two recently supported innovations under the campaign.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2020 16:02 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 16:02 IST
NIF supports innovative disinfection solutions by common people to fight COVID
The Vehicle Disinfectant Bay is a device to disinfect vehicles automatically, which reduces time and energy by completing the disinfection process of a vehicle in a very short time without much effort. Image Credit: Twitter(@COVIDNewsByMIB)

National Innovation Foundation – India (NIF), an autonomous body of the Department of Science and Technology (DST), has recently supported two innovative disinfection solutions by common people which were received as a response to its Challenge COVID-19 Competition (C3).

A Vehicle Disinfectant Bay and a Foot-operated Height Adjustable Hands-Free Sanitizer Dispenser Stand are the two recently supported innovations under the campaign.

The Vehicle Disinfectant Bay is a device to disinfect vehicles automatically, which reduces time and energy by completing the disinfection process of a vehicle in a very short time without much effort. It consists of a frame, tank, motor, MCB Board, agronet, nozzles, valves, pipes, and fittings and works on the principle of spraying disinfectant liquid by using an AC motor technology for operation. It can be deployed easily at State Border / Checkposts, which are the entry point of Vehicles in a State. It is already installed at two checkpoints in the State of Sikkim - Rangpo Checkposts, East Sikkim, and Melli check-posts, South Sikkim.

The foot-operated Height Adjustable Hands-Free Sanitizer Dispenser Stand is an ideal ubiquitous hygiene solution for residential, commercial, and industrial applications wherein one simply needs to press with the foot a pedal, and the sanitizer will be dispensed. Its height is adjustable as per sanitizer bottle size, and it is steel epoxy powder coated. It also has non-skidding rubber shoes and has a special bottle holder made of high quality elastic. It can be deployed at malls, airports, theatres, banks, business parks, factories, educational institutions, bus depots or railway Stations, hotels, restaurants, and so on. It is being commercialized by Mumbai based Vissco Rehabilitation Aids Pvt. Ltd, a leading manufacturer of orthopaedic products and mobility aids.

"NIF is not only scouting for relevant and frugal innovations from a large number of citizens but also helping with end-to-end solutions to see the best ideas take wings. A topical competition of this kind satisfies the creative, social service, and entrepreneurship urges all at the same time from the people from all walks of life," said Prof Ashutosh Sharma, Secretary, DST.

NIF is providing incubation and mentoring support for further dissemination to the generator of the ideas.

Under the Challenge COVID-19 Competition (C3), NIF managed to attract ideas and innovations from more than 1700 citizens through the website, email, and WhatsApp from nearly 360 districts spread across 33 States and Union Territories of the country.

The competition attracted ideas from a wide range of professionals, students, farmers, entrepreneurs, academicians, IT & ITES professionals, doctors and pharmacists, and so on from ages ranging from 5 years to 76 years.

Selected ideas are currently being incubated and being provided with requisite support by NIF, be its value addition, financial support, mentoring, and so on.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed

George Floyd protests: Flames engulf 200 year old historic church near White House

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Futures hit three-month high on prospects of economic recovery

U.S. stock index futures hit a three-month high on Tuesday as hopes of a rebound from a coronavirus-led economic slump prevailed over fears of disruption from widespread protests over race in the country.Some of the worst-hit stocks in the ...

Post-lockdown cinema trip in Portugal is blast from the past

For Manuela Figueiredo, going out with her family to see her first movie after weeks of lockdown was a trip down memory lane. For her 24-year-old son Joao, it was a completely new experience. They sat two metres six feet apart, in separate ...

Steel players' operating profit to decline 20-30 pc in FY21: India Ratings

As construction activities were impacted due to the extended lockdown, onset of monsoon and mass migration of labourers, operating profit or EBITDA of steel producers is expected to decline by 20-30 per cent in the current fiscal due to low...

TTFI recommends Manika Batra for Khel Ratna, players not ready for training camp till August

Indias table tennis star Manika Batra was on Tuesday recommended for the prestigious Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award by the national federation TTFI. Manika, who missed out on Indias highest sporting honour last year, is the first woman paddl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020