Motorola One Fusion Plus Priced at Rs 16,999 In India; Know About Second Sale On Flipkart

The much anticipated mid-range smartphone Motorola One Fusion+ by Motorola went on sale for the first time on 24th June 2020 at 12 PM on Flipkart. The sale went over just in a fraction of seconds after it was listed by Flipkart for end users.

Second Sale of Motorola One Fusion Plus will be on 6th July 2020 on Flipkart.

The Motorola One Fusion+ price in India is set at Rs 16,999 and is available in Moonlight White and Twilight Blue color options. The key highlights of the Moto device are 64-megapixel quad rear cameras, 5,000mAh battery, 6.5-inch display, and more.

Motorola One Fusion+ Specifications

Camera: 64 MP quad-camera system Capture ultra-realistic high-res images, breathtaking wide-angle photos, beautifully blurred portraits, and incredibly detailed close-up shots with a 64 MP quad-camera system that's perfect for any memory.

Performance: Motorola One Fusion+ easily handle graphic intensive processing and bring your videos and games to life with over 20% faster performance4 and improved power efficiency5 from the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 730G processor. Multitask easily between apps with 6 GB of RAM.

Battery: One Fusion+ have a massive 5000 mAh battery makes sure you always have power when you need it, and fuel up fast with 18W TurboPower™ charging. enhanced entertainment Watch shows and movies with distinct colors.

A dedicated Google Assistant button Launch the Google Assistant with the press of a button to ask questions and get answers.