Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mitron app surpasses 10 million downloads amidst rising anti-China sentiments

The app developed by Shibank Agarwal, a student of IIT Roorkee, was previously removed from the Play Store for violation of developer policies related to spam and minimum functionality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2020 22:10 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 20:00 IST
Mitron app surpasses 10 million downloads amidst rising anti-China sentiments

The Mitron app, India's short video-sharing social platform which emerged as a local alternative to China's TikTok continues to gain popularity as anti-China sentiments are surging in the country amidst LAC (Line of Actual Control) standoff. The app, aka TikTok's desi rival, has surpassed 10 million downloads on the Google Play Store within two months of its launch.

Similar to TikTok, Mitron allows users to create, edit, and share their own videos whilst simultaneously browsing through a library of top videos across the globe. The app developed by Shibank Agarwal, a student of IIT Roorkee, was previously removed from the Play Store for violation of developer policies related to spam and minimum functionality. However, Mitron shortly returned on Play with updated privacy policies, bug fixes, and other improvements.

The outrage against Chinese products including TikTok flared up after the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to go 'Vocal for Local' and now the brewing standoff at the Sino-Indian border in Ladakh is giving impetus to the 'boycott Chinese products' campaign in the country.

TRENDING

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

BTS' Jungkook for Vogue Japan is taking over the internet

First Person: Innovation brewing at Hawaii coffee farm

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Samsung may launch Galaxy S20 Lite in October: Report

Following the launch of Lite variants of the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note 10 by Samsung, as more affordable options to its previous flagship, now, the company might be launching a Lite version of the Samsung Galaxy S20 series that was launche...

COVID-19: Fadnavis urges Maha CM to not curb testing

Maharashtra Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis has written to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray over COVID-19 crisis in the State seeking not to curb testing as the number of positive cases is quite high among the tested samples. Accordin...

UN human rights experts call for decisive measures to protect fundamental freedoms in China

The UN human rights experts have voiced concerns over Chinas collective repression of its population, especially religious and ethnic minorities in Muslim-majority Xinjiang and the Tibet autonomous regions, and called for decisive measures ...

Got 32 applications for redeveloping Gwalior, Nagpur, Amritsar, Sabarmati stations: Railways

Six months after inviting requests for qualification, the Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation Ltd IRSDC said on Friday that it has received 32 successful applications for redeveloping Gwalior, Nagpur, Amritsar, and Sabarmati rai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020