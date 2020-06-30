Left Menu
Development News Edition

Google Photos to no longer auto-backup media files from social media, chat apps

Tech company Google has announced that it will no longer backup media from chat apps like WhatsApp, Messenger, Instagram, Snapchat, and Twitter to Google Photos.

ANI | California | Updated: 30-06-2020 20:37 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 20:37 IST
Google Photos to no longer auto-backup media files from social media, chat apps
Google logo. Image Credit: ANI

Tech company Google has announced that it will no longer backup media from chat apps like WhatsApp, Messenger, Instagram, Snapchat, and Twitter to Google Photos. According to Mashable, Google was testing this change earlier this month and has now rolled it out to all Google Photos users. The company is only changing the default settings in Google Photos to ensure that it does not backup media content from messaging apps.

Earlier, Google Photos would back up all photos and videos saved on your smartphone by default. It included the pictures shot through the device's camera as well as the ones saved from the internet and various messaging and social media apps. The user had to manually turn this feature off for Photos to stop uploading those files automatically. However, the new move is a temporary one by Google. It notes in its announcement that since people are sharing more photos and videos, it is changing the default Google Photos settings "to save internet resources."

A notification for this change will also show up in the Google Photos app. The full list of apps was not announced by Google but the confirmed apps include WhatsApp, Messages, Kik, Snapchat, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and LINE. Notably, the users' existing chat media that's backed up to Google Photos will not be affected by this change in any way. You can also manually enable the feature from within the Google Photos app to ensure that all your chat media continues to get backed up. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 984 to focus on Yamato’s disclose, mystery related to his club

Song Hye-Kyo gives her best wishes for #Alive, beautiful actress shows her love for Nature

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths top half a million; Australia sees biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in two months and more

New Indian Oil R&D campus would focus on deployment of technologies: Pradhan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Report: Rockies sign Kemp to replace Desmond

The Colorado Rockies struck a deal with veteran outfielder Matt Kemp, USA Todays Bob Nightengale reported on Tuesday. Nightengale reported on Twitter that the club signed Kemp to a minor-league deal. The 35-year-old Kemp had spent spring tr...

Rajasthan records 8 more COVID-19 deaths, 354 new cases

The COVID-19 death toll in Rajasthan rose to 413 on Tuesday with eight more fatalities, while 354 fresh cases took the number of infections to 18,014, according to an official report here. Four deaths were reported in Jodhpur, three in Jaip...

India's COVID-19 tally rises to 5.66 lakh; 66 pc cases in June alone; PM says increasing 'negligence' by people a cause of worry

As the month-long Unlock-1 ends on Tuesday, India reported nearly 66 per cent of its COVID-19 cases in June alone, and a concerned Prime Minister Narendra Modi said people not strictly adhering to rules and precautions as they did during th...

Putin urges Russians to vote for changes that could extend his rule

Vladimir Putin made a last-ditch appeal to Russians on Tuesday to vote for constitutional changes that would allow him to run again for president twice, potentially extending his rule until 2036.Putin spoke at the scene of a series of blood...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020