Samsung launches Galaxy S20+, Galaxy Buds+ BTS editions in India

Samsung on Tuesday announced the launch of the BTS editions of Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy Buds+ in India. What's special about both the editions is that they carry the iconic purple heart design and logo of BTS, a popular South Korean boy band.

The Samsung Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy Buds+ BTS editions will be available for pre-booking from July 1 at the company's official website and will go on sale from July 10, 2020. The Galaxy S20+ BTS edition carries a price tag of Rs 87,999 while the Galaxy Buds+ BTS edition is priced at Rs 14,990.

Featuring a purple glass and metal exterior, the Galaxy S20+ BTS edition comes with pre-installed BTS-inspired themes, and Weverse app, a global fan community platform. The device is accompanied by decorative BTS stickers and photo cards featuring the band members. Technically, the special edition has the same specifications and features as the regular version.

The BTS edition of Galaxy Buds+ comes with preloaded BTS lock screen and wallpaper, specialized BTS animations in the Galaxy Wearable App, and photocards of the band. The wireless earbuds feature a 2-way dynamic speaker system delivering sound by AKG, an adaptive3-mic system for unparalleled voice quality during a call, and 11-hours of battery life.

Additionally, Samsung is launching a limited quantity of Galaxy S20 Ultra White variant priced at Rs 97,999. The device will be available for pre-booking from July 1 and will go on sale starting July 10, 2020.