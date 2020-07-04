Left Menu
Apple AirPods 3: Summing up the latest leaks

The COVID-19 pandemic has definitely disrupted 2020 product lineup schedule but it's certain from the leaks that the tech giant is working on a new version of the Apple AirPods series.

04-07-2020
Apple's AirPods series has really defined the wireless in-ear earphones segment and has long been the benchmark for other brands. Their latest products - AirPods 2 and AirPods Pro have been massive hits and leaks suggest that the next upgrade could bring significant changes to the series.

The COVID-19 pandemic has definitely disrupted Apple's 2020 product lineup schedule but it's certain from the leaks that the tech giant is working on a new version of the AirPods series even though the launch date remains a question. Few reports had earlier suggested that Apple had planned to launch the AirPods 3 along with iPad and iPhone SE, which got delayed to the June event where the company unveiled iOS 14 but that was also certainly not true.

It should be noted that Apple released the AirPods 2 in spring 2019 and the Pro version was launched in October, counting in the COVID-19 disruption, an imminent reveal for the AirPods 3 in late 2020 seems reasonable.

The new wireless earbuds from the company are expected to borrow its design from the Apple AirPods Pro and not the base version, which will include features like active noise cancellation, improved sound quality, water, and dust resistance along with some new features that set them apart from the 2019 Pro version. There could, however, also be a Lite version as many reports have previously suggested which could fall around the sub-$200 price point: $159 for the basic model and $199 with wireless charging case.

Apple AirPods replacing bundled earphones

Recent leaks have suggested that Apple might ditch charger and wired earphones as the in-box accessories. Responding to rumors, some prominent leakers have suggested that some premium iPhone models would come bundled with Apple AirPods and wireless chargers, which would be a good thing but it might also drive up the prices and not everyone is a fan of wireless connectivity.

Even if Apple sticks with in-bundled earphones for now (at least for the cheaper iPhone models), the AirPods are certainly not going anywhere given that the company dominates the wireless earphones space. But the increasing competition from other brands like Samsung and budget smartphone makers should drive Apple to keep upgrading the quality to maintain its dominance.

