POCO M2 Pro goes official in India; price starts at Rs 13,999

The Poco M2 Pro will go on sale on July 14th on Flipkart.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2020 13:55 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 13:50 IST
HIGHLIGHT

  • 6.7" FHD+ Display
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
  • 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging
  • 48MP Quad Camera
  • NavIC

Xiaomi's spin-off brand, Poco, on Tuesday announced the launch of its latest mid-range smartphone, the Poco M2 Pro with stunning design and features. The device will go on sale on July 14th on Flipkart.

The Poco M2 Pro will be available in three shades- Out of the Blue, Green and Greener and Two Shades of Black, and three memory configurations priced at:

  • 4GB + 64GB: Rs 13,999
  • 6GB + 64GB: Rs 14,999
  • 6GB + 128GB: Rs 16,999

Specifications

Design and Display

The Poco M2 Pro comes with a dual-tone design and a 6.7-inch FHD+ display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and 120Hz refresh rate. For faster and better unlocking experience, there is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor while the super-sensitized Z-Shocker Haptics offers a whole new touch experience.

Processor and memory

The device adopts Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G chipset coupled with Adreno 618 GPU, up to 6GB LPDDR4X RAM, and 128GB UFS 2.1 storage which is expandable up to 512 GB via a dedicated microSD card slot.

Camera

The rear panel boasts an AI quad-camera module that includes- a 48MP primary lens, assisted by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens with 119-degrees field-of-view; a 2MP depth sensor and a 5MP macro lens. Additional camera features include Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS), AI scene detection, HDR imaging, 4K video shooting at 30 fps, and slow-motion video.

On the front, the device houses a 16-megapixel in-display selfie camera with Night mode, AI scene detection, and HDR.

Battery and connectivity

The Poco M2 Pro is powered by a massive 5000mAh battery and supports 33W fast charging technology that takes the battery level from 0 percent to 50 percent in less than 30 minutes. As for the connectivity options, the device supports 4G dual SIM; WiFi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac; WiFi 2x2 MIMO; Bluetooth 5.0; USB Type-C port; GPS and India's own Navigation System 'NavIC' for more accurate positioning.

