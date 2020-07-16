MTN Uganda launches Super App, 'Ayoba' to access more affordable communication

MTN Uganda in partnership with SIMFY AFRICA has launched a Super App called 'Ayoba' that will enable customers to access more affordable communication, according to a new report by Chinp Reporters.

'Ayoba' is an instant messaging app available now for Android devices and soon for iOS and works with any network. What makes it different from other messaging apps is that you can still chat (app to SMS and SMS to app) with anyone regardless of whether they have the 'Ayoba' app or not.

MTN customers can reply to these messages on SMS even when they don't have the app. Ayoba lets you securely send and receive text messages, voice messages, videos, images, audio, and other files with any of your contacts, using your mobile internet connection.

MTN customers will, however, not need any data (MBs) to use the service. They can use it free of charge up to 1GB of data, every month.

'Ayoba' is a Pan African messaging platform, built by Africans for Africans. It speaks to the uniqueness and diversity of Africa as it is built with lots of features not available on any other instant messaging platforms.

The app is available in some African languages such as Swahili, Luganda, Hausa, isiXhosa, and Yoruba. It has end-to-end encryption to keep users' data safe and ensure their privacy as they chat with their contacts regardless of their device or network.

'Ayoba' also has channels on sports, fashion, cooking, health, and games.

In addition to texting, customers can also initiate voice calls with their contacts from within the 'Ayoba' app. The call will be charged as a standard voice call using the customers' available airtime or minutes.