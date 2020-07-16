Left Menu
Development News Edition

MTN Uganda launches Super App, 'Ayoba' to access more affordable communication

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kampala | Updated: 16-07-2020 15:13 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 15:13 IST
MTN Uganda launches Super App, 'Ayoba' to access more affordable communication
File photo Image Credit: Twitter (@mtnug)

MTN Uganda in partnership with SIMFY AFRICA has launched a Super App called 'Ayoba' that will enable customers to access more affordable communication, according to a new report by Chinp Reporters.

'Ayoba' is an instant messaging app available now for Android devices and soon for iOS and works with any network. What makes it different from other messaging apps is that you can still chat (app to SMS and SMS to app) with anyone regardless of whether they have the 'Ayoba' app or not.

MTN customers can reply to these messages on SMS even when they don't have the app. Ayoba lets you securely send and receive text messages, voice messages, videos, images, audio, and other files with any of your contacts, using your mobile internet connection.

MTN customers will, however, not need any data (MBs) to use the service. They can use it free of charge up to 1GB of data, every month.

'Ayoba' is a Pan African messaging platform, built by Africans for Africans. It speaks to the uniqueness and diversity of Africa as it is built with lots of features not available on any other instant messaging platforms.

The app is available in some African languages such as Swahili, Luganda, Hausa, isiXhosa, and Yoruba. It has end-to-end encryption to keep users' data safe and ensure their privacy as they chat with their contacts regardless of their device or network.

'Ayoba' also has channels on sports, fashion, cooking, health, and games.

In addition to texting, customers can also initiate voice calls with their contacts from within the 'Ayoba' app. The call will be charged as a standard voice call using the customers' available airtime or minutes.

TRENDING

Decision to cancel final year exams due to COVID-19: HC told

One Piece Chapter 985 spoilers: Will Momonosuke be executed? Kaido-Big Mom alliance

ESET discovers new operation within cyber-espionage campaign in Middle East

Cobra Kai Season 3 will be out by end of summer, tweets co-creator Jon Hurwitz

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Atherton labels Archer's protocol breach "very foolish"

Former captain Michael Atherton has termed Jofra Archers bio-secure bubble breach very foolish as his irresponsible act has thrown the teams plans into disarray ahead of second Test against the West Indies starting on Thursday. Archer was ...

Plantation drives carried out across U'khand to celebrate Harela festival

Large-scale plantation drives were carried out in Uttarakhand on Thursday to celebrate Harela, a festival of greenery, with Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat planting a sapling in the memory of noted Garhwali folk singer Jeet Singh Negi ...

TDP delegation meets President Kovind; seeks his intervention to restore rule of law in AP

A delegation of Telugu Desam Party TDP MPs met President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday and demanded his urgent intervention to help uphold democratic values and the rule of law in Andhra Pradesh. The delegation, which included TDP leaders Jay...

DoT withdraws Rs 2.3 lakh cr demand notices on GAIL, OIL

The Department of Telecommunications DoT has withdrawn a demand of over Rs 2.3 lakh crore it had made on state-owned gas utility GAIL India Ltd and explorer Oil India Ltd OIL in past telecom dues, the companies informed stock exchanges. Fol...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020