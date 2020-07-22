G20 Digital Ministers: Prasad shares India’s digital innovations in fight against COVID19
Shri Prasad told this global gathering about how India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has managed the COVID19 crisis far better than many other countries.Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-07-2020 20:40 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 20:40 IST
A virtual meeting of G20 Digital Economy Ministers hosted by Saudi Arabia which is holding the presidency of G20, took place today. Shri Ravi Shankar Prasad, Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology represented India during this virtual meeting. In the wake of a global pandemic like COVDI19, Mr Prasad strongly emphasized the need for building a resilient global supply chain and shared the vision of Prime Minister of India for making India as an attractive destination for investment closely integrated with global supply chains.
Shri Prasad told this global gathering about how India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has managed the COVID19 crisis far better than many other countries. The bold decision of the Prime Minister to go for an early nationwide lockdown helped in the country in curbing the spread of the virus as well as prepare for the upcoming challenges effectively.
The Union Minister shared India's digital innovations that helped in the fight against COVID19. He spoke about initiatives like Aarogya Setu mobile app, a geofencing system for monitoring quarantined patients and COVID19 Savdhan bulk messaging systems during this meeting. He also spoke about how digital technology helped the government of India in providing relief to the economically weaker sections of society during this crisis. Using digital innovations of India like Direct Benefit Transfers and digital payments even the weakest in the society was provided various financial relief during the lockdown.
Eloquently expressing India's commitment to leverage emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence for inclusive growth and development especially in healthcare and education, Shri Prasad emphasized the need for building trustworthy Artificial Intelligence systems that can transform the society.
The Minister especially emphasized the data related issues and the sovereign rights of countries to protect data privacy and security of its citizens. He mentioned that India is soon going to put in place a robust personal data protection law which will not only address the data privacy-related concerns of citizens but also ensure availability of data for innovation and economic development. In view of these concerns, the digital platforms having a presence in many countries must become trustworthy, safe and secure. He told the digital Ministers of the G20 countries that it is time to acknowledge that digital platforms anywhere in the world have to be responsive and accountable towards the sovereign concerns of countries including defence, privacy and security of citizens.
(With Inputs from PIB)
ALSO READ
COVID19: Top drug regulator directs states drug controller to be vigilant to stop black marketing of anti-drug Remdesivir
Rising food prices due to COVID19 threaten millions of refugees, UNHCR, WFP warn
Over 39,000 new COVID19 cases confirmed in Brazil over 24-hours
ICMR set to start multi-centric study to evaluate efficacy of BCG vaccine against COVID19 in elderly
BPL Medical Technologies Supplies 11,683 Emergency Ventilators to UK Government to Fight Covid19 Pandemic Through its 100 Percent Subsidiary