Files by Google adds new privacy feature to protect personal content

Files by Google, an app that helps users free up space, manage content, and share files on their phones, has launched a new privacy feature, Safe Folder, to keep personal content including important documents, images, videos, and audio files more safe and secure.

"Building privacy features that make sense for different needs is a top priority for us as we continue to work towards a more inclusive internet. To keep personal content more safe, we're launching Safe Folder, a new feature in Files by Google," Pranay Bhatia, Product Manager, and Joris van Mens, Product Manager, Next Billion Users, wrote in a blog post on Wednesday.

The Safe Folder feature allows users to hide their important files in an encrypted folder and control its access with a 4-digit PIN, thereby protecting them from being opened or accessed by others. The securely locked folder's content can not be accessed without PIN even when the app is in the background.

Beginning today, the new feature is rolling out in beta and will gradually expand to more people over the following weeks. Safe Folder feature is available for Android 8.0 and higher versions.

How to set up a Safe Folder?

Follow these instructions to set up your Safe Folder and keep your content safe and private.

Open the Files by Google app

Tap the 'Browse' icon at the bottom of the screen

Scroll to 'Collections'

Tap 'Safe Folder'

Enter 4-digit PIN

Tap 'Next'

Re-enter your PIN and then tap 'Next'

Tap 'Got it' on the "Remember your PIN" screen

The Files by Google app which was launched in 2017 reduces the stress of more than 150 million people around the world who often struggle to manage their smartphone content.