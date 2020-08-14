Left Menu
Fortnite maker sues Apple after removal of game from App Store

Apple Inc on Thursday removed popular video game "Fortnite" from its App Store for violating the company's in-app payment guidelines, prompting developer Epic Games to initiate legal action against the iPhone maker. The move came after Epic Games enabled a direct payment feature on the Fortnite app, which Apple said violated its in-app payment guidelines.

Reuters | Updated: 14-08-2020 02:07 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 01:33 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Apple Inc on Thursday removed popular video game "Fortnite" from its App Store for violating the company's in-app payment guidelines, prompting developer Epic Games to initiate legal action against the iPhone maker.

The move came after Epic Games enabled a direct payment feature on the Fortnite app, which Apple said violated its in-app payment guidelines. "Apple's removal of Fortnite is yet another example of Apple flexing its enormous power in order to impose unreasonable restraints and unlawfully maintain its 100% monopoly over the iOS In-App Payment Processing Market," Epic said in a statement.

Apple takes a cut of between 15% and 30% for most payments made inside apps, though there are some exceptions for companies that already have a credit card on file with iPhone customers if they also offer an in-app payment that would benefit Apple. "The fact that their (Epic) business interests now lead them to push for a special arrangement does not change the fact that these guidelines create a level playing field for all developers and make the store safe for all users," Apple said in a statement.

Epic Games free-to-play battle-royal videogame "Fortnite" has reached massive popularity among young gamers since its launch in 2017, and competes with Tencent Holdings' "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds".

