Here's when Fitbit Charge 4 will be available in India
Updated: 14-08-2020 17:18 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 16:42 IST
- 24/7 heart rate monitor
- Active Zone Minutes
- built-in GPS
- up to 7-day battery
- Fitbit Pay
The Fitbit Charge 4 which was launched in April 2020 in India is not yet available for purchase. Priced at Rs 14,999 for the standard model and Rs 16,999 for the Special Edition, the latest fitness band from Fitbit comes with a couple of improvements over its predecessors.
Talking about its availability in India, there is no official information as yet. Responding to the queries of curious buyers and Fitbit fans on Twitter, Fitbit said that the company has not set a specific date yet for the availability of Charge 4 in the country while also assuring them that will definitely arrive soon.
Hey Kaustubh! Thanks for the interest. Currently, there's no specific date yet about Charge 4's availability in India. However, you can visit our online store (https://t.co/YO1ig6MDYR) from time to time and see if the Charge 4 has been added.— Fitbit Support (@FitbitSupport) August 12, 2020
Hey, @RajChhaniyara. We don't have info on the availability of Fitbit Charge 4 in India. With that being said, we suggest to keep an eye on our Fitbit store online here: https://t.co/BDCZmNR0Q2.— Fitbit India (@FitbitIN) July 30, 2020
Hey there, Tyu! Thanks for your interest with our Charge 4. We don't have specific date yet when it will available in India bit it's definitely coming soon. You'll be the first to know!— fitbit (@fitbit) July 1, 2020
Fitbit Charge 4: Specifications
- 1-inch OLED grayscale display
- Water-resistant to 50 meter
- Built-in GPS
- Battery life up to 7 days; up to 5 hours with continuous GPS usage
- 3-axis accelerometer, optical heart rate monitor
- NFC; Bluetooth 4.0
Fitbit Charge 4: Features
- 24/7 heart rate monitor to better track calorie burn, optimize workouts. Users can also personalize fat burn, cardio, or peak heart rate zones during workouts
- Active Zone Minutes, a metric that allows users to measure their physical activity. It can be earned with heart-pumping activity throughout the day and customized according to needs.
- Sleep Score to track the time in light, deep and REM sleep stages and understand sleep quality
- Sleep Mode to limit distractions during sleep
- Goal-based exercise modes let users set a goal for each workout and see real-time progress on the display
- All-day activity tracking, guided breathing session (based on heart rate)
- Daily Dashboard that shows step counts, calories burned, sleep, heart rate, and more health metrics
- Notifications for text messages, calls, app alerts, weather, and timer
- Users can send quick replies to messages (Android only)
- Allows for controlling music and browse recent playlists and podcasts in Spotify app