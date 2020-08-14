Here's when Fitbit Charge 4 will be available in India

HIGHLIGHT 24/7 heart rate monitor

Active Zone Minutes

built-in GPS

up to 7-day battery

Fitbit Pay

The Fitbit Charge 4 which was launched in April 2020 in India is not yet available for purchase. Priced at Rs 14,999 for the standard model and Rs 16,999 for the Special Edition, the latest fitness band from Fitbit comes with a couple of improvements over its predecessors.

Talking about its availability in India, there is no official information as yet. Responding to the queries of curious buyers and Fitbit fans on Twitter, Fitbit said that the company has not set a specific date yet for the availability of Charge 4 in the country while also assuring them that will definitely arrive soon.

Hey Kaustubh! Thanks for the interest. Currently, there's no specific date yet about Charge 4's availability in India. However, you can visit our online store (https://t.co/YO1ig6MDYR) from time to time and see if the Charge 4 has been added. — Fitbit Support (@FitbitSupport) August 12, 2020

Hey, @RajChhaniyara. We don't have info on the availability of Fitbit Charge 4 in India. With that being said, we suggest to keep an eye on our Fitbit store online here: https://t.co/BDCZmNR0Q2. — Fitbit India (@FitbitIN) July 30, 2020

Hey there, Tyu! Thanks for your interest with our Charge 4. We don't have specific date yet when it will available in India bit it's definitely coming soon. You'll be the first to know! — fitbit (@fitbit) July 1, 2020

Fitbit Charge 4: Specifications

1-inch OLED grayscale display

Water-resistant to 50 meter

Built-in GPS

Battery life up to 7 days; up to 5 hours with continuous GPS usage

3-axis accelerometer, optical heart rate monitor

NFC; Bluetooth 4.0

