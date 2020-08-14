Left Menu
Here's when Fitbit Charge 4 will be available in India

Responding to the queries of curious buyers and Fitbit fans on Twitter, Fitbit India said that the company has not set a specific date yet for the availability of Charge 4 in the country while also assuring them that will definitely arrive soon.

14-08-2020
HIGHLIGHT

  • 24/7 heart rate monitor
  • Active Zone Minutes
  • built-in GPS
  • up to 7-day battery
  • Fitbit Pay

The Fitbit Charge 4 which was launched in April 2020 in India is not yet available for purchase. Priced at Rs 14,999 for the standard model and Rs 16,999 for the Special Edition, the latest fitness band from Fitbit comes with a couple of improvements over its predecessors.

Talking about its availability in India, there is no official information as yet. Responding to the queries of curious buyers and Fitbit fans on Twitter, Fitbit said that the company has not set a specific date yet for the availability of Charge 4 in the country while also assuring them that will definitely arrive soon.

Fitbit Charge 4: Specifications

  • 1-inch OLED grayscale display
  • Water-resistant to 50 meter
  • Built-in GPS
  • Battery life up to 7 days; up to 5 hours with continuous GPS usage
  • 3-axis accelerometer, optical heart rate monitor
  • NFC; Bluetooth 4.0

Fitbit Charge 4: Features

  • 24/7 heart rate monitor to better track calorie burn, optimize workouts. Users can also personalize fat burn, cardio, or peak heart rate zones during workouts
  • Active Zone Minutes, a metric that allows users to measure their physical activity. It can be earned with heart-pumping activity throughout the day and customized according to needs.
  • Sleep Score to track the time in light, deep and REM sleep stages and understand sleep quality
  • Sleep Mode to limit distractions during sleep
  • Goal-based exercise modes let users set a goal for each workout and see real-time progress on the display
  • All-day activity tracking, guided breathing session (based on heart rate)
  • Daily Dashboard that shows step counts, calories burned, sleep, heart rate, and more health metrics
  • Notifications for text messages, calls, app alerts, weather, and timer
  • Users can send quick replies to messages (Android only)
  • Allows for controlling music and browse recent playlists and podcasts in Spotify app

