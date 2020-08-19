Honor 9A gets Rs 2,000 price cut on Amazon India; sale starts tomorrow

HIGHLIGHT 6.3-inches HONOR FullView Display

5,000mAh Battery

Reverse charging

Triple camera

The Honor 9A is receiving a price cut of Rs 2,000 in India and will be available for Rs 9,999 for the only 3GB+64GB storage model starting August 20, as per a microsite on Amazon's website. Customers can also avail six months No Cost EMI and 5 percent instant discount on Citi Credit Card EMI.

The budget phone was launched in India in late July 2020 and comes with Huawei's new AppGallery instead of Google Play Store. It has two color variants- Midnight Black and Phantom Blue.

Honor 9A: Specifications

The Honor 9A features a 6.3'-inch IPS LCD HONOR FullView Display with an 88.4% screen-to-body ratio and an aspect ratio of 20:9. The display has an eye comfort certification from TUV Rheinland and an E-book Mode.

In terms of performance, the phone adopts MediaTek MT6762R octa-core chipset paired with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage which is expandable up to 512GB via a dedicated microSD card slot and runs Magic UI 3.1 on top of Android 10. The Honor 9A features an all-day 5000mAh battery with reverse charging and Ultra Power Saving Mode.

As for cameras, there is an 8-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture. The triple rear camera system includes a 13-megapixel main lens, a 5-megapixel super-wide-angle lens with a FOV of 120 degrees, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

For connectivity, there is WiFi 802.11b/g/n; Bluetooth v5.0+BLE; GPS, USB 2.0 port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and Facial Unlock feature for quick and secure unlocking experience.