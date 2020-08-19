Left Menu
Here's the first look of Fitbit Sense, Versa 3 and Inspire 2 smartwatches

According to the leaked images, the Fitbit Sense will come with 24/7 Heart Rate Tracking, Sleep Mode, and step counter and other exercise modes.

19-08-2020
Image Credit: WinFuture

Fitness tracker and smartwatch maker Fitbit is expected to launch a couple of products including Fitbit Sense, Versa 3, and Inspire 2 in the coming months. Ahead of the official unveiling, images of the upcoming smartwatches and fitness band have surfaced online.

Here is the first look of the three wearables that are yet to be launched by the company:

Fitbit Sense/Image Credit: WinFuture

According to the leaked images, the Fitbit Sense will come with 24/7 Heart Rate tracking, Sleep Mode, and step counter and other exercise modes. The icons on the backside confirm that the smartwatch will be equipped with GPS, a built-in thermometer, and will be water-resistant to 50 meters.

Fitbit Versa 3/Image Credit: WinFuture

The display area of the Fitbit Versa 3, the successor to the Versa 2, confirms that it will come with heart rate monitor, step counter and calorie burn tracker. The three icons on the back confirm the presence of three features- voice control, GPS, and water-resistance (50m) respectively.

Fitbit Inspire 2/Image Credit: WinFuture

Lastly, the renders of Fitbit Inspire 2 show that the fitness tracker will feature a heart rate monitor. Even though the images do not reveal any other information about the fitness band, it is obvious that it, just like its predecessors, will come with basic features like all-day activity and sleep tracking and reminders and will be 50m water-resistant.

To watch the complete set of renders, visit WinFuture's website.

