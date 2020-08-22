TicWatch GTX: An affordable smartwatch with 10-day battery life

HIGHLIGHT Personalized Watch Faces

24/7 Heart Rate Tracking

Up to 10 days of battery life

14 Workout Modes

Chinese company Mobvoi has launched TicWatch GTX, a budget-friendly smartwatch that is packed with many features including customized watch faces, 24/7 Heart Rate monitor, long battery life, and multiple workout modes.

The smartwatch is available for pre-order in Black color with a price tag of Rs 5, 669 after a 10 percent discount, as per the company's website. The device comes with a one-year limited warranty and will be shipped from September 3.

TicWatch GTX sports a metal body with two physical buttons on the right side and is IP68 water and sweatproof. It features a 20mm TPU watch band and a 1.28 inch TFT circular display with 240 x 240-pixels resolution. In addition to using pre-installed watch faces, users have the option to customize their own watch faces according to their needs.

Powered by 40Mhz RLC8762C chipset, the watch comes with 160KB of RAM and 16MB of storage. The 200mAh battery lasts up to seven days with regular use and up to 10 days when the Power Saving Mode is on. The battery can be fully charged in two hours.

Talking about health and fitness features, the TicWatch GTX offers 14 different workout modes that include: Outdoor Run, Outdoor Cycling, Jump Rope, Swimming, Indoor Walking, Rowing, Free Style, Mountain Climbing, Indoor Run, Gymnastics, Soccer, Basketball, Indoor Cycling, and Yoga. Sensors onboard the watch are- Vcare VC31 for heart rate monitoring, Bosch BMA421 accelerometer, and sleep tracking.

Further, the smartwatch shows notifications for incoming calls and text messages. For wireless connectivity, there is Bluetooth 5.0.