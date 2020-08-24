Amazfit app officially renamed as Zepp; updated app now has a new icon

Huami-owned wearables maker Amazfit is officially renaming its health data management app as 'Zepp'. The app is the companion for all Amazfit smart devices and manages all of the physical health data 24 x 7 by analyzing data from the wearables.

The changes will be effective from August 25, 2020. Amazfit assured that the rebranding will not affect the functionality and its devices will continue to work as normal.

"To bring a more comprehensive and professional health management experience to a wider audience, the Amazfit app will be officially renamed as 'Zepp', from the 25th August 2020. This will also include a new app icon. Your Amazfit devices will continue to work as normal with the renamed and updated app," says the app description on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

Amazfit app records and provides professional interpretations over data relevant to physical conditions like heart rate, steps taken, calories burned, ECG, and SpO2. It also manages the settings for Amazfit smart devices including notification management, watch face replacement, widget sorting, among others.

Notably, Zepp is another wearables brand that was acquired by Amazfit's parent company Huami back in 2018. The company recently launched a new smartwatch series, Zepp E, targeted at professionals. The watch is available for pre-order in the UK and the U.S. at a starting price of USD 249 and £209, respectively.

