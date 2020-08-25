Mozilla Firefox's new Android app brings browser's best desktop features

In the latest update released by Mozilla Firefox for its Android app, users will be able to use features that are popular with users on the desktop version. As per a report in Engadget, one such feature is the Dark mode, which wasn't available on Firefox for Android before.

In the new Firefox for Android, Mozilla has also moved the URL bar to the bottom of the screen. Mozilla's Enhanced Tracking Protection is another feature which has been added in the Android app. This feature will protect users against trackers that attempt to misuse their browsing data, Engadget reported.

Picture-in-picture support for videos is another new feature which can be enjoyed by users on the new Android app. The new Firefox for Android is currently available to download in Europe, with North American availability to follow on August 27. (ANI)