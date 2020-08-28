Amazon Halo fitness band and subscription service launched at USD64.99

E-commerce giant Amazon has launched a new health and wellness subscription service called Amazon Halo along with a fitness band with multiple sensors. The service combines a suite of AI-powered health features to provide actionable insights into overall individual wellness via the new Halo app and band.

"Amazon Halo combines the latest medical science, highly accurate data via the Halo Band sensors, and cutting-edge artificial intelligence to offer a more comprehensive approach to improving your health and wellness," said Dr. Maulik Majmudar, Principal Medical Officer, Amazon Halo.

Unlike smartwatches and fitness trackers, the Amazon Halo Band does not feature a screen or display. It is equipped with an accelerometer, a temperature sensor, a heart rate monitor, two built-in microphones, an LED indicator light, and a button to turn the microphones on or off, among other functions.

The innovative wrist band and the companion app track all-day activity, sedentary time, analyze the sleeping pattern, energy, and positivity in a customer's voice and body composition over time. Further, science-backed experiments and challenges from experts like the Mayo Clinic, SWEAT, and Headspace help users discover new fitness tips. The water-resistant fitness band comes with a battery life of up to seven days and fully charges in under 90 minutes.

The Amazon Halo Band is available in Black (fabric)+Onyx (Sensor capsule), Blush+Rose gold and Winter+Silver color options and three sizes- Small (135-155 mm), Medium (145-180mm) and Large (170-220 mm). There are additional fabric colors including Denim, Hummingbird, Mint Edge, Olive, Unicorn, and Volcano.

Amazon Halo service and fitness band combo will be available for a special price of USD64.99 including 6 months of Halo membership during the Early Access period which kicked-off on Thursday.