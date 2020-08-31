Left Menu
Development News Edition

Qualcomm unveils Snapdragon 732G SoC; new POCO phone to feature chipset

With Qualcomm Kryo 470 CPU Prime, the new chipset offers clock speed at up to 2.3 GHz while the enhanced Qualcomm Adreno 618 GPU offers a 15 percent improvement in graphics rendering as compared to its predecessor. 

Devdiscourse News Desk | San Diego | Updated: 31-08-2020 20:36 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 20:14 IST
Qualcomm unveils Snapdragon 732G SoC; new POCO phone to feature chipset

HIGHLIGHT

  • Select Snapdragon Elite Gaming features
  • speeds up to 2.3 GHz
  • 15% faster GPU
  • Up to 3.6 AI TOPS performance

Qualcomm on Monday launched the Snapdragon 732G Mobile Platform with upgraded GPU and CPU that promise to deliver faster artificial intelligence (AI) and accelerated performance over the previous-generation Snapdragon 730G chipset, thereby empowering high-quality gaming experiences.

With Qualcomm Kryo 470 CPU Prime cores, the new chipset boasts increased speeds up to 2.3 GHz while the enhanced Qualcomm Adreno 618 GPU offers a 15 percent improvement in graphics rendering as compared to its predecessor.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G features the 4th generation Qualcomm AI Engine to deliver intuitive interactions and improve battery power efficiency. It also boasts up to 3.6 TOPS performance and Snapdragon X15 LTE Modem that not only offers breakthrough Wi-Fi performance but also delivers remarkable LTE download and upload speeds.

Notably, a new POCO smartphone will feature the latest Snapdragon 732G Mobile Platform, the company announced via a press release. Neither Qualcomm nor Poco has revealed the name of the upcoming phone with the new mid-range chipset, but the smartphone will likely be the Poco X3.

"Snapdragon 732G will deliver a powerful gaming experience, sophisticated on-device AI, and superior performance. We're excited to work with POCO on the new POCO smartphone powered by the enhanced Snapdragon 732G globally," said Kedar Kondap, vice president of product management, Qualcomm Technologies.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Musk's Neuralink puts computer chips in animal brains

Study finds obese people at higher risk of COVID-19 complications

Mutated coronavirus strain found in Indonesia as cases jump

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus cases surpass 25 million; Australia sees new COVID-19 cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

When "Royal Bengal tiger" met "Maratha tiger" in his den

In July 2012, then presidential candidate Pranab Mukherjees visit to Bal Thackerays home in suburban Mumbai had raised many eyebrows within the Congress. While Mukherjee later mentioned in his autobiography that his meeting with Thackeray h...

Over Rs 150 crore sanctioned for handling COVID-19: Assam govt

The Assam government said on Monday that it has sanctioned over Rs 150 crore for tackling the COVID-19 pandemic. In a written reply to a query by Congress MLA Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha, Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Jogen Mohan ...

Spain reports more than 23,000 new virus cases since Friday

Spain has registered more than 23,000 new coronavirus cases since Friday, health emergency chief Fernando Simon told a news conference on Monday, suggesting the infection rate had declined slightly from a peak reached the previous week. Hea...

Tripura CM, former CM mourns Pranab Mukherjee's death

Tripura Chief Minister, Biplab Kumar Deb and former chief minister Samir Ranjan Burman mourned the death of former president Pranab Mukherjee. In his tweet Deb said, Mukherjee had served the nation with utmost dedication and was a true lead...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020