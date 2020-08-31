Qualcomm unveils Snapdragon 732G SoC; new POCO phone to feature chipset

HIGHLIGHT Select Snapdragon Elite Gaming features

Qualcomm on Monday launched the Snapdragon 732G Mobile Platform with upgraded GPU and CPU that promise to deliver faster artificial intelligence (AI) and accelerated performance over the previous-generation Snapdragon 730G chipset, thereby empowering high-quality gaming experiences.

With Qualcomm Kryo 470 CPU Prime cores, the new chipset boasts increased speeds up to 2.3 GHz while the enhanced Qualcomm Adreno 618 GPU offers a 15 percent improvement in graphics rendering as compared to its predecessor.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G features the 4th generation Qualcomm AI Engine to deliver intuitive interactions and improve battery power efficiency. It also boasts up to 3.6 TOPS performance and Snapdragon X15 LTE Modem that not only offers breakthrough Wi-Fi performance but also delivers remarkable LTE download and upload speeds.

Notably, a new POCO smartphone will feature the latest Snapdragon 732G Mobile Platform, the company announced via a press release. Neither Qualcomm nor Poco has revealed the name of the upcoming phone with the new mid-range chipset, but the smartphone will likely be the Poco X3.

"Snapdragon 732G will deliver a powerful gaming experience, sophisticated on-device AI, and superior performance. We're excited to work with POCO on the new POCO smartphone powered by the enhanced Snapdragon 732G globally," said Kedar Kondap, vice president of product management, Qualcomm Technologies.