LG opens first-ever virtual IFA exhibition to showcase latest innovations

LG Electronics on Tuesday announced the opening of its first-ever virtual exhibition for the IFA 2020 trade show where the company will showcase its latest innovations that are revolutionizing home living.

The digital exhibition is held under the theme "Experience LG Like Never Before" and will provide global visitors a first-hand experience of the company's innovative TVs, smart home appliances and integrated services, air solutions and more throughout the month of September.

Visitors can enjoy a curated tour of a realistic rendering of Hall 18 of Messe Berlin, led by a helpful virtual guide or view a tutorial to navigate the booth using a Mini Map and click a product to try it out or view its technical specifications and features. The offerings are classified into several zones including Home Cinema Zone, Gaming Zone and Lifestyle Zone, among others.

The South Korean technology giant said it has collaborated with Unity Technologies' Korea office and Unity engine, the world's leading platform for creating and operating interactive, real-time 3D (RT3D) content for designing the virtual exhibition.

"Throughout the month of September, LG's first-ever virtual exhibition is providing a compelling experience complete with real-life scenarios and demonstrations of how the company is making home life more relaxing, efficient and rewarding. The exhibition was designed as a fun, interactive experience where people could freely explore the exhibit as if in a game," LG said in a press release.

IFA is one of the world's leading trade show for the latest products and innovations in the field of consumer electronics and home appliances. In view of the restrictions imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic, this year's IFA event is based on a special concept that prioritizes health and safety.