Left Menu
Development News Edition

LG opens first-ever virtual IFA exhibition to showcase latest innovations

Visitors can enjoy a curated tour of a realistic rendering of Hall 18 of Messe Berlin, led by a helpful virtual guide or view a tutorial to navigate the booth using a Mini Map and click a product to try it out or view its technical specifications and features. The offerings are classified into several zones including Home Cinema Zone, Gaming Zone and Lifestyle Zone, among others.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 01-09-2020 12:06 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 11:57 IST
LG opens first-ever virtual IFA exhibition to showcase latest innovations
Image Credit: LG Electronics

LG Electronics on Tuesday announced the opening of its first-ever virtual exhibition for the IFA 2020 trade show where the company will showcase its latest innovations that are revolutionizing home living.

The digital exhibition is held under the theme "Experience LG Like Never Before" and will provide global visitors a first-hand experience of the company's innovative TVs, smart home appliances and integrated services, air solutions and more throughout the month of September.

Visitors can enjoy a curated tour of a realistic rendering of Hall 18 of Messe Berlin, led by a helpful virtual guide or view a tutorial to navigate the booth using a Mini Map and click a product to try it out or view its technical specifications and features. The offerings are classified into several zones including Home Cinema Zone, Gaming Zone and Lifestyle Zone, among others.

The South Korean technology giant said it has collaborated with Unity Technologies' Korea office and Unity engine, the world's leading platform for creating and operating interactive, real-time 3D (RT3D) content for designing the virtual exhibition.

"Throughout the month of September, LG's first-ever virtual exhibition is providing a compelling experience complete with real-life scenarios and demonstrations of how the company is making home life more relaxing, efficient and rewarding. The exhibition was designed as a fun, interactive experience where people could freely explore the exhibit as if in a game," LG said in a press release.

IFA is one of the world's leading trade show for the latest products and innovations in the field of consumer electronics and home appliances. In view of the restrictions imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic, this year's IFA event is based on a special concept that prioritizes health and safety.

TRENDING

Cobra Kai Season 3 teaser launch, Will Elisabeth Shue return? What we know so far

USTR moves to curb steel imports from Mexico, Brazil

Supergirl Season 6: Release possible in 2021 due to Melissa Benoist’s pregnancy & Covid-19

UNESCO releases new publication on Artificial Intelligence and Gender Equality

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Macron to mark Lebanon's centenary as nation teeters on brink

French President Emmanuel Macron will mark Lebanons centenary on Tuesday by planting a cedar tree, the emblem of the Middle East nation that is collapsing under the weight of a crippling economic crisis.In his second trip to Lebanon in less...

European shares open higher ahead of manufacturing, inflation data

European shares opened higher on Tuesday after clocking small gains in August, but sentiment was shaky ahead of key economic readings that are likely to indicate an uneven recovery from the coronavirus.The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose ...

Powerful earthquake of magnitude 6.8 strikes near coast of northern Chile

A magnitude 6.8 earthquake struck near the coast of Northern Chile on Tuesday, the GFZ German Research Center for Geosciences said, and some damage and minor landslides were reported in areas near the epicenter, according to local media.A n...

What happened to family in Punjab beyond horrible; deserve answers: Suresh Raina

Former India cricketer Suresh Raina, who pulled out of the IPL citing personal reasons, on Tuesday demanded a thorough probe into the violent attack on his aunts family in Punjab, revealing that after his uncle, his cousin has also diedThe ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020