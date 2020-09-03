Realme 7 Pro arrives as India's fastest charging phone in sub-Rs 20,000 segment

The Realme 7 Series, comprising Realme 7 and Realme 7 Pro has gone official in India. The Realme 7 Pro comes with a 65W SuperDart charging solution that fully charges the phone in just 34 minutes, making it India's fastest charging phone in the sub-Rs 20,000 segment.

The Realme 7 will be available in Mist White and Mist Blue color options and storage options- 6GB+64GB priced at Rs 14,999 and the 8GB+128GB priced at Rs 16,999. The phone will go on sale on September 10 via Flipkart and Realme.com.

On the other hand, the Realme 7 Pro will come in Mirror Silver and Mirror Blue color variants and in two memory configurations- 6GB+128GB 19,999 and 8GB+128GB model priced at Rs 21,999. The phone will go on sale on September 14 via Flipkart and Realme.com.

Realme 7 Pro: Specs and features

The Realme 7 Pro boasts a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a 90.8 percent screen-to-body ratio. The tiny punch hole houses a 32-megapixel selfie camera with Nightscape and Portrait Mode.

The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G octa-core gaming chipset. It packs a 4,500mAh battery with support for 65W fast-charging technology that offers 3.5 hours of calling, 2.5 hours of movie and 13.2 hours of music with just 3 minutes of charging. 5-core chip and 10 temperature sensors for safe charging.

The phone offers 6GB/8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage.

The primary 64-megapixel camera is powered by the Sony IMX682 sensor with improved pixel performance and comprises a 6P lens that supports up to 10x zoom. The main lens is assisted by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens with 119-degree field-of-view, a 2-megapixel B&W portrait lens, and a 4cm macro lens. The rear camera supports Pro Nightscape Mode, Starry Mode, Night filters, UIS and UIS Max, ultra-wide-angle video recording, Ultra Nightscape Video and other features.

Realme 7: Specs and features

Realme 7 features a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 90.5 percent screen-to-body ratio. The phone has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor that is integrated into the power button.

The phone is equipped with the newly-launched MediaTek Helio G95 octa-core chipset along with 900MHz G76 GPU and enhanced MediaTek HyperEngine game technology. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 30W Dart Charge that takes the phone's battery from 0-100 percent in 65 minutes and also supports Super Power Saving Mode that lets users choose up to six Apps to extend battery life.

Just like the Pro model, the Realme 7 also houses Sony IMX682 64MP Quad Camera with Starry Mode, Night filters, UIS and UIS Max and several other features. On the front, it features a Sony IMX471-powered 16-megapixel selfie camera housed in a left-aligned punch hole.

According to the company, the Realme 7 and 7 Pro are the first smartphones to pass TUV Rheinland Smartphone Reliability Verification. Both the phones run Realme UI based on Android 10.

The event also witnessed the launch of three more products- the Realme M1 Sonic Electric Toothbrush (Rs 1,999) with IPX7 water-resistant body and wireless charging support, the Realme Adventurer Luggage(Rs 2,999) featuring 360-degree rotating wheels and highly elastic material and the Realme Tote Bag 2 (Rs 2,999) with up to 12-liter capacity and 6kg load.

At the launch event, Realme also revealed its plans to open more than 50 smartphone and AIoT experience stores in India, recruit 5000 realme advisors and provide a total of 15,000 jobs in the country by 2020-end.