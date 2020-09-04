Left Menu


Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2020 18:02 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 17:25 IST
Time to move on! New action game FAU-G to soon replace PUBG in India

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar and Indian entrepreneur Vishal Gondal on Friday announced a new action game titled Fearless And United-Guards (FAU-G), just two days after the Indian government announced a ban on 118 Chinese mobile apps including the immensely popular multi-player game PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG).

Both of them took to Twitter to announce the development of the new action game that will help Indian gamers move over the PUBG ban. The online multiplayer game is being developed by Bengaluru-based mobile games and interactive entertainment company 'nCore Games'.

"Supporting PM Narendra Modi's AtmaNirbhar movement, proud to present an action game, Fearless And United-Guards FAU-G. Besides entertainment, players will also learn about the sacrifices of our soldiers," Akshay Kumar tweeted via his official Twitter handle.

Kumar further said that 20 percent of the net revenue generated will be donated to Bharat Ke Veer, a fund-raising initiative by the Ministry of Home Affairs of the Government of India to support Indian martyrs.

PUBG which had more than 40 million monthly active users in India was banned along with 117 other mobile apps on September 2 in the interest of India's sovereignty and integrity, defense and security.

