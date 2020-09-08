Avoid scams and fraud with Verified Calls on Google's Phone app

Google's Phone app has got a new feature called 'Verified Calls' that will help consumers recognize spam and scam calls by revealing the caller's name, logo, the reason for calling and a verification badge in real-time when participating businesses place calls.

"We have been piloting Verified Calls for a few months, and the early results indicate that it improves the likelihood of someone answering a call. This, in turn, helps reduce business costs while identifying relevant calls to people in a trustworthy way," Google wrote in a blog post.

Google assured that it doesn't collect or store any personally identifiable information after verification. This process is completely secure as all the verification data (from the business to Google and Google to your device) is sent over a Transport Layer Security (TLS) encrypted network.

Verified communication increases trust between businesses and consumers, resulting in improved performance on metrics like likelihood to purchase, brand satisfaction, and likelihood to recommend, the search giant found in a study in the U.S. and Brazil after launching the Verified SMS feature.

The feature comes pre-loaded on many Android phones and will be available for download on more Android devices starting later this week. It will initially be rolled out in the U.S., Mexico, Brazil, Spain and India with more countries to join the list.