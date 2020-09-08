Left Menu
Development News Edition

Avoid scams and fraud with Verified Calls on Google's Phone app

Google assured that it doesn’t collect or store any personally identifiable information after verification. This process is completely secure as all the verification data is sent over a Transport Layer Security (TLS) encrypted network.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2020 20:48 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 20:48 IST
Avoid scams and fraud with Verified Calls on Google's Phone app
Image Credit: Google

Google's Phone app has got a new feature called 'Verified Calls' that will help consumers recognize spam and scam calls by revealing the caller's name, logo, the reason for calling and a verification badge in real-time when participating businesses place calls.

"We have been piloting Verified Calls for a few months, and the early results indicate that it improves the likelihood of someone answering a call. This, in turn, helps reduce business costs while identifying relevant calls to people in a trustworthy way," Google wrote in a blog post.

Google assured that it doesn't collect or store any personally identifiable information after verification. This process is completely secure as all the verification data (from the business to Google and Google to your device) is sent over a Transport Layer Security (TLS) encrypted network.

Verified communication increases trust between businesses and consumers, resulting in improved performance on metrics like likelihood to purchase, brand satisfaction, and likelihood to recommend, the search giant found in a study in the U.S. and Brazil after launching the Verified SMS feature.

The feature comes pre-loaded on many Android phones and will be available for download on more Android devices starting later this week. It will initially be rolled out in the U.S., Mexico, Brazil, Spain and India with more countries to join the list.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

New device to bring down cost of tracking open heart surgeries

Money Heist Season 5 filming continues, Instagram pic shows Professor alive

Sex Education: Will Season 3 mark end to it? Production to commence in Sept

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Boston television reporter stabbed while working a story

A Boston television reporter was stabbed on the job over the weekend, his station confirmed. Ted Wayman, a reporter for WCVB-TV, is recovering after he was stabbed in Copley Square on Sunday night, station spokesperson Ro Dooley Webster tol...

EXPLAINER-UK says it may break the law on Brexit: how so?

Britains Northern Ireland minister said on Tuesday that proposed legislation for Britains internal market - which the EU fears could undermine the Brexit divorce deal - would break international law in a limited way. WHAT WAS SAID EXACTLYAs...

Tour riders cleared of virus, Bennett wins Stage 10

Tour de France riders passed coronavirus tests to confirm their good health only to endure numerous crashes along the Atlantic coastline when the race resumed on Tuesday. Sprinter Sam Bennett prevailed ahead of Caleb Ewan to post his maiden...

European equities sapped by Brexit fears, energy and tech stocks slide

European shares fell on Tuesday on fears that Britain was in danger of leaving the European Union without a trade agreement, with energy firms and technology stocks among the biggest decliners. The oil gas sub-index tumbled 3.7 marking its...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020