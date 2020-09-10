Motilal Oswal Revamps its Signature MO Investor Platform & Website

Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL), is one of top equity brokers, it is a well-diversified financial services firm which offers a range of financial products and services. MOFSL has released an enhanced version of its existing MO Investor App and Web platforms. Classified as a financial fitness platform for the broker's base of more than 12 lac clients, MO Investor, one of the best-known investment apps, has now been updated with unique new features and an enhanced user interface to provide an overall seamless experience. Simultaneously, the broking firm has also revamped its official website with significant improvements in design and interface in creating a seamless and state-of-the-art browsing experience. It is now easier than ever to open Demat account.

One of the crucial enhancements in MO Investor includes improved user experience and interface in the App and Web platforms. It will also make opening Demat account online very easy and will provide investors with a Simplified Investment Process with just a few clicks to invest in the markets. In addition to this, MO Investor also offers new products and features that make it an easy-to-follow guide for investors. New and Existing Products Clients, who wish to invest in Mutual Funds with expert advice at their side, can select from an all-new range of Theme-Based Mutual Funds. There are six unique investing themes for MF to choose from, as per each investor's preference. There are also Curated Mutual Fund Portfolios that provide a hassle-free means for investing in top Mutual Fund schemes in the market.

For even more prudent and discerning investors, there is the option of investing in a Model Portfolio that has healthy liquidity and optimistic earnings upgrade. Stocks are chosen by evaluating factors such as profitability, valuation and dividend. Clients will also have the exclusive option to invest in US markets with over 3,500+ US stocks and ETFs. An opportunity to ride the growth wave of highly desired FAANG (Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix & Google) stocks in addition to JP Morgan Chase, Tesla, etc. As an extensive initiative for Investor Education and Awareness, Motilal Oswal has already released EDUMO, a series of educational videos on financial markets for Beginners, Intermediates and Experts for successful and sustained DIY Investing and online trading. These videos are now available for viewing on MO Investor platforms as well.

The platform is traditionally a host to various signature product offerings from Motilal Oswal Financial Services already well-known in the market. Intelligent Advisory Portfolios (IAP) – a range of pre-packaged equity portfolios for investors and traders who want to invest in markets but don't have time to manage their portfolios.

Portfolio Restructuring Tool, which gives relevant insights and recommendations as per clients' risk profiles, has also been revamped recently with new features for a more comprehensive restructuring process. In addition to these product offerings, clients will also be able to access Suggest Me Tool, ME-Gold and other product offerings on the new platforms.

Delight Features Added Investors and traders alike will find it easier to track their stocks with dynamic new filters and rotatable stock charts which will make MO Investor one of the leading trading apps in the market. For investors and traders alike, the Customizable and Multi-Asset Watchlist will help them to store and track their favourite stocks, to help them make better and well-informed decisions.

Clients, who want to invest in Equity in a systematic and disciplined approach can opt for the Stock SIP as it makes it easy to invest in Equity Stocks every month in a defined quantity. Other new features include Option to Invest in upcoming IPO with UPI Apps, Quick Order Execution, LIVE Market Updates, a real-time Get Quote Page and Simplified Trading Reports for investors. Open a Demat Account now to experience unique new features and an enhanced user interface.

About Motilal Oswal Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. is one of the oldest broking firms in India. Awarded as Best Broking Business by Moneycontrol 2019, Motilal Oswal Financial Services has a pan-India client base of more than 10,00,000 customers and a network spread over 550 cities and towns comprising 2500+ locations. Built on the foundation of Solid Research and Technology and Expert Advice, it offers a range of financial products and services. It has recently upgraded its financial fitness and web investing and trading platforms.