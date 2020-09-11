Left Menu
Delhi district courts stop use of banned Chinese apps in official work

Officials at Delhi district courts have been directed to immediately stop using the banned Chinese applications like CamScanner for official work or they would invite disciplinary action, a circular has said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-09-2020 19:23 IST
Officials at Delhi district courts have been directed to immediately stop using the banned Chinese applications like CamScanner for official work or they would invite disciplinary action, a circular has said. According to the circular issued by District Judge (Commercial court) Man Mohan Sharma, the officials dealing with the website of Delhi District Court(s) were directed to find out all uploaded documents, which provided the impression that they were scanned with the help of banned Chinese applications, and either re-upload them fresh or do so in a cropped manner.

The circular, issued on September 10, said non-compliance of the directions should be viewed seriously and would invite disciplinary action against the erring officials. "It has been noticed that some of the officials are forwarding scanned copies of circulars/bail orders/daily orders etc which have been scanned with the help of Chinese scanning applications like CamScanner, which is in violation of directions issued by the government of India," the circular said.

"It has also been noticed that some circulars and orders have already been uploaded on official website apparently scanned with the help of some of the banned Chinese applications. "Keeping in view of the above and to comply with the directions of the government of India, all officials of Delhi District Courts are directed to stop use of all banned Chinese applications in official work immediately," the circular stated.

CamScanner was among the 106 apps with links to China that were banned by the Centre for being prejudicial to the sovereignty, integrity and defence of the country. On June 29, the IT Ministry's statement on ban of 59 mobile apps had cited numerous complaints received from various quarters, including several reports about misuse of some mobile apps available on Android and iOS platforms for allegedly "stealing and surreptitiously transmitting users" data in an unauthorised manner to servers which have locations outside India".

