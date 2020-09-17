42Gears Is Now a Samsung Knox Validated Partner

Left Menu
While KME helps businesses easily enroll their devices to an MDM, EMM or UEM platform, KSP helps businesses deploy fully-managed devices with Samsung Knox features, and update those devices almost instantly after new features debut. Knox validated partner solutions must implement the latest key features of Samsung Knox products including Knox platform for Enterprise and Knox Mobile Enrollment in a simple and user-friendly way.

BANGALORE, India, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 42Gears is proud to announce that it is now a Samsung Knox Validated partner. This validation distinguishes mobility solution providers that support all the critical Samsung Knox features. Samsung has verified 42Gears' unified endpoint management solution, SureMDM, including its KME (Knox Mobile Enrollment) and KSP (Knox Service Plugin) integrations. While KME helps businesses easily enroll their devices to an MDM, EMM or UEM platform, KSP helps businesses deploy fully-managed devices with Samsung Knox features, and update those devices almost instantly after new features debut.

Knox validated partner solutions must implement the latest key features of Samsung Knox products including Knox platform for Enterprise and Knox Mobile Enrollment in a simple and user-friendly way. Samsung tests the solutions submitted by all its partners against a comprehensive set of criteria for MDM (mobile device management), EMM (enterprise mobility management), and UEM (unified endpoint management) to ensure their Knox partner solutions meet their strict standards. "As businesses slowly transition to a remote operating model amidst the COVID-19 conundrum, the need for secure mobility solutions is at an all-time high," said Prakash Gupta, Co-Founder and COO of 42Gears. "Having integrated the latest Samsung Knox capabilities into SureMDM, we're glad that we can help customers by simplifying device deployment and upgrades, thereby ensuring that their remote workers remain productive. Our engagement with the Samsung India team has been really helpful in this regard." "We are excited to welcome 42Gears as a Samsung Knox Validated partner," said Nick Dawson, Global B2B Solutions, Mobile Communications Business, Samsung Electronics. "By integrating support for KME and KSP into SureMDM, customers will have timely access to the advanced security and management features built directly into Samsung devices." "The validation will inspire customer confidence in the way we support Samsung's latest management and security features and products. It ascertains that our customers can now expect hassle-free, end-to-end solution deployment - in addition to enabling fast and easy device procurement, we can now ensure that customers can ship fully configured, ready-to-use devices right out of the box," added Gupta.

For more information on 42Gears' association with Samsung, please click here. About 42Gears 42Gears is a leading Unified Endpoint Management solution provider, offering SaaS and on-premise solutions to secure, monitor, and manage all business endpoints, such as tablets, phones, desktops, and wearables. 42Gears products support company-owned as well as employee-owned devices built on Android, iOS, iPadOS, Windows, macOS, Wear OS, VR, and Linux platforms. 42Gears products are used in various industries, such as healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, education, and retail. 42Gears products are trusted by over 10,000 customers in more than 115 countries. For more information, please visit https://www.42gears.com.

