Flipkart Big Saving Days: Jaw-dropping deals on smartphones

Flipkart's Big Saving Days sale is already live with jaw-dropping deals on wide a range of electronic items including smartphones. The Walmart owned e-commerce giant is giving an instant discount of 10 percent on SBI credit card and EMI transactions, No-cost EMI, cardless credit, exchange offers and top deals on quality brands to its customers.

Apart from electronic items, Flipkart is providing customers with exciting offers and discounts on beauty products and apparel, home essentials and furniture range from 5000+ brands and other categories. The Big Saving Days sale will end on September 20

Here are the top deals on mobile phones:

Motorola Razr (2019)

The Motorola Razr (2019) foldable smartphone's price has been slashed to Rs 94,999 after a whopping Rs 30,000 discount on transaction made using all major credit and debit cards.

The Moto Razr 2019 boasts a 6.2-inch Flex View foldable pOLED main display and a 2.7-inch gOLED external display. The device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 octa-core processor along with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Other features include a 2,510 mAh all-day battery, a 5-megapixel selfie shooter, and a 16-megapixel rear camera.

iPhone SE (2020)

Apple's most affordable phone, the iPhone SE (2020) is even more affordable with a price cut of up to Rs 6,500. The device is now retailing at Rs 35,999 for the 64GB storage model, Rs 41,999 for the 128GB storage variant and Rs 51,999 for the 256GB storage model.

The iPhone SE 2020 comes with a 4.7-inch Retina HD Display, A13 Bionic Chip with 3rd Gen Neural Engine Processor, 12MP rear camera, 7MP front camera and up to 256GB internal storage.

Poco M2 Pro

The price of Poco M2 Pro has been cut by Rs 3,000 and is now available at Rs 13,999 (4GB+64GB) instead of the Rs 16,999 price tag. The 6GB+128GB memory variant is now retailing at Rs 16,999 as against the Rs 19,999 price tag.

The Poco M2 Pro features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ Display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G Processor, 48MP quad-camera setup, 16MP selfie camera and 5,000mAh battery.

Redmi K20 Pro

The Redmi K20 Pro 6GB+128GB model has also got a price cut of Rs 6,000 and is now available ar Rs 22, 999 as against the original price of Rs 28,999.

The key highlights of the Redmi K20 Pro are - a 6.39-inch Full HD+ AMOLED Display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Processor, 48MP triple camera, 20-megapixel selfie shooter and 4,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.

iPhone XR

After receiving a price cut of Rs 7,501, the iPhone XR is now retailing at Rs 44, 999 against the original price of Rs 52,500.

The key highlights of the phone include - 6.1-inch Liquid Retina Display, A12 Bionic Chip, 12 MP Rear Camera, 7 MP Front Camera and internal memory of 64 GB.

Oppo A9 (2020)

The Oppo A9 (2020) price has been slashed by Rs 5,000 and it is now available at Rs 13,990 as against the original price of Rs 18,990 for the 4GB+128GB model. The phone features a 6.5-inch LCD, 48MP ultra-wide quad-camera array, Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 octa-core chipset, 5000 mAh battery and 16MP front-facing camera.