Realme Narzo 20 Series prices leaked ahead of Sept 21 launch

The Realme Narzo 20 Series is set to launch on September 21 in India. As the launch nears, the detailed specifications and prices of the three smartphones to be unveiled under the series have surfaced online.

A tipster who goes by the name Rudhra Nandu on Twitter (@rudhranandu) has shared the pricing details of the Realme Narzo 20A, Narzo 20 and Narzo 20 Pro.

Realme Narzo 20A

Narzo 20A, the cheapest model in the Realme Narzo 20 lineup, is tipped to carry a price tag of Rs 8,999 for the 3GB+32GB model and Rs 9,999 for the 4GB+64GB storage model.

Talking about the specifications, the phone is said to feature a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop notch, Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 octa-core processor, 12MP triple camera setup, an 8MP front-facing camera and a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support.

Realme Narzo 20

The phone is tipped to come in two memory configurations- 4GB+64GB model priced at Rs 12,999 and 4GB+128GB storage variant priced at Rs 14,999.

As for the specs, recent leaks suggest that the Realme Narzo 20 will feature a 6.5-inch display, MediaTek Helio G85 processor, 48MP triple camera array, and a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The phone is tipped to arrive in Glory Silver and Victory Blue color options.

Realme Narzo 20 Pro

Just yesterday, Flipkart accidentally revealed the pricing of the Narzo 20 Pro which will be starting at Rs 16,999. The new leak seems reliable as it also mentions that the Pro model will carry a price tag of Rs 16,999 for the 6GB+64GB model and Rs 19,999 for the 8GB+128GB memory variant.

The Realme Narzo 20 Pro is tipped to pack MediaTek Helio G95 octa-core chipset and a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging capability. It will feature a 6.5-inch 90Hz display, a 48MP quad-camera module and a 16-megapixel selfie snapper. Further, the phone is tipped to have two color variants- White Knight and Black Ninja and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.