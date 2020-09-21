Left Menu
Development News Edition

OnePlus 8T launch event set for October 14

OnePlus will announce its next flagship phone, the OnePlus 8T, on October 14 at an event due to take place at 10 am ET.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 21-09-2020 19:29 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 19:29 IST
OnePlus 8T launch event set for October 14
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

OnePlus will announce its next flagship phone, the OnePlus 8T, on October 14 at an event due to take place at 10 am ET. According to The Verge, the smartphone company promises that the phone will include "a range of new and improved technologies that will elevate the OnePlus experience to new heights".

In past years, OnePlus has used its T-series of phones as a half-step between its numbered flagships. They typically feature modest improvements in similarly designed phones. For example, last year, the OnePlus 7T featured a higher 90Hz refresh rate compared to the OnePlus 7 and added a third camera to the rear of the device. As per The Verge, OnePlus' own software suggests that the OnePlus 8T will look similar to the OnePlus 8 from the front, but leaked renders published by PriceBaba - based on information provided by leaker OnLeaks -show a different rear camera layout featuring four rear sensors compared to the three the OnePlus 8 had, thanks to an additional 2-megapixel portrait sensor.

The Verge reported that the company also launched a new mid-range device called the OnePlus Nord in Europe and India, and there are reports that there could be another Nord device on the way that will release in the US. If this device actually exists, the OnePlus 8T might not be the only device the company will be announced in October. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Scientists identify new drug with potential to mitigate severe COVID-19

Here's how drinking coffee can improve survival in metastatic colorectal cancer patients

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Ba N'Daou named interim Mali president, junta leader named VP

Former Mali defence minister and retired colonel Ba NDaou was named interim president on Monday while the leader of the junta that seized power last month was appointed vice president, state television announced.Malis ruling junta has come ...

India's COVID-19 tally reaches 54,87,581 with spike of over 80,000 new cases

With a spike of 86,961 new cases and 1,130 deaths, Indias COVID-19 tally reached 54,87,581 on Monday. According to the Union Health Ministry, the count includes 10,03,299 active cases, and 43,96,399 cureddischargedmigrated patients.The spik...

IOC expects petrol, diesel demand to return to pre-Covid levels in a quarter

Indian Oil Corp, the countrys largest oil firm, expects petrol and diesel demand to return to pre-pandemic levels faster than previously anticipated but it is reviewing refinery expansion plans in view of permanent demand destruction in som...

Man held for collecting nude photos of aspiring models by impersonating as woman on social media

The Delhi Police has arrested a 37-year-old man who used to pose as a female model by creating a fake account on social media and collect nude photos of women on the pretext of giving them a chance to audition for a web series, officials sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020