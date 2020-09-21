Left Menu
LG K42 with MIL-STD-810G certification, LG K71 with Stylus Pen launched

The LG K42 has a 6.6-inch HD+ Punch Hole display and is claimed to have MIL-STD-810G certfication, making it apt for extreme environments and hardcore lifestyles.

LG K71 (L) and LG K42 (R)

LG has quietly unveiled two new smartphones, LG K42 and LG K71, in Latin America. Both the devices come with a 4,000mAh battery, octa-core processors and DTS: X3D Surround audio technology.

The LG K71 will be available in a single 4GB+128GB memory configuration and in two color options- Holo White and Holo Titan. It will go on sale in Honduras and El Salvador.

On the other hand, the LG K42 will be offered in Grey and Green color options and a single 3GB+64GB memory configuration. It will be available in Guatemala, Nicaragua, Panama, Honduras, El Salvador and Costa Rica.

As of this writing, LG hasn't revealed the pricing and exact availability details of both the phones.

LG K71: Specifications

The LG K71 features a 6.8-inch FHD+ FullVision display with a 20.5:9 aspect ratio and a built-in stylus pen to write, edit, doodle, sketch, color, and jot down notes on-the-go.

Under the hood, there is MediaTek Helio P35 octa-core chispet paired with 4GB RAM and 128GB expandable storage. The phone is fuelled by a 4,000mAh battery that supports USB Type-C charging.

The triple rear camera system includes a 48-megapixel main shooter with PDAF, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. The waterdrop notch houses a 32-megapixel selfie camera with Portrait Mode.

Additional features onboard the LG K71 include AI CAM, Google Assistant, Google Lens, a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and DTS: X3D Surround.

LG K42: Specifications

The LG K42 has a 6.6-inch HD+ Punch Hole display and is claimed to have MIL-STD-810G certfication, making it apt for extreme environments and hardcore lifestyles.

On the performance front, the phone adopts MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core processor coupled with 3GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. Again, the phone is fuelled by a 4,000mAh battery that refills via a USB Type-C charger.

As for the cameras, the LG K42 houses a quad rear camera setup comprising a 13-megapixel main shooter, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro lens. For selfies, you get an 8-megapixel shooter.

Additional features include AI CAM, a dedicated Google Assistant button, Google Lens, DTS: X3D audio tech and a side-mounted fingerprint reader.

