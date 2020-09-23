Moto E7 Plus launched for Rs 9, 499 in India; first sale on Sept 30

Moto E7 Plus launched for Rs 9, 499 in India; first sale on Sept 30Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-09-2020 13:34 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 13:34 IST
- 6.5" HD+ display
- Snapdragon 460 SoC
- 5000 mAh battery
- 48 MP dual camera
Motorola on Wednesday launched a new budget phone, the Moto E7 Plus, in India. The phone will go on sale on September 30 at 12 PM via Flipkart.
The Moto E7 Plus will be available in Misty Blue and Twilight Orange color options, carrying a price tag of Rs 9,499 for a single 4GB+64GB storage option.
Moto E7 Plus: Specifications
Display
The Moto E7 Plus packs a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS TFT LCD Max Vision display with 87 percent screen-to-body ratio and 20:09 aspect ratio. It comes with a water-repellent design and a fingerprint scanner with the Motorola logo atop at the back of the phone.
Performance
The phone adopts the Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 octa-core processor along with Artificial intelligence (AI) Engine, 4 GB of RAM and 64GB storage which can be expanded up to 512GB via a hybrid microSD card slot. The Moto E7 Plus boots Android 10-based My UX.
The Moto E7 Plus packs a massive 5000 mAh battery that is claimed to offer up to 21 hours of video streaming, music playback for about 107 hours or internet browsing for around 15 hours.
Optics
For photography, you get a dual-camera setup with Night Vision at the back. It includes a 48-megapixel main camera with Quad Pixel Technology and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. There is an 8-megapixel front-facing camera with Portrait Mode, Face Beauty, HDR and other features.
Connectivity
The Moto E7 supports 4G VoLTE/LTE, WiFi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/A-GPS/GLONASS, FM Radio, Micro USB port and 3.5mm audio jack. Other features onboard the phone include- Face Unlock, Three Finger Screenshot, Lift to Unlock and a dedicated Google Assistant Button.
