LG unveils two new budget phones- K52 and K62 with 48MP quad-cam; 4,000mAh battery

LG has introduced two new affordable K-series smartphones- LG K52 and LG K62. Both the budget-friendly phones come with HD+ FullVision Display, 48-megapixel quad-camera setup, octa-core processors and a 4,000mAh battery.

Starting next month, the new LG K62 and LG K52 will be available in Europe followed by key markets in Asia, Latin America and the Middle East. The LG K62 will be offered in White and Sky Blue color options and the LG K52 will have White, Blue and Red color variants.

LG K62: Specifications

The LG K62 features a 6.6-inch HD+ FullVision Display with 20:9 aspect ratio and at the back, it comes with a fingerprint-resistant optical pattern and matte material similar to the one used in the LG Velvet.

Under the hood, the phone packs the MediaTek Helio P35 octa-core processor (MT6765) which is paired with 4G RAM and 128GB internal storage which is expandable up to 2TB via a microSD card slot. The device is fuelled by a 4,000mAh battery and runs Android 10 OS.

The quad-camera setup at the back of the phone includes a 48-megapixel main lens, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide lens with 115-degree field-of-view, a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro lens. On the front, the tiny punch-hole houses a 28-megapixel selfie shooter.

The LG K62 has a dedicated Google Assistant button and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The device comes with a MIL-STD-810G rating which means it can withstand high or low temperature, thermal shock, humidity and other extreme conditions.

Connectivity options onboard the phone include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC and USB Type-C charging port.

LG K52: Specifications

The LG K52 also boasts a 6.6-inch HD+ FullVision Display and is powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 chipset. The rear quad camera setup is exactly the same as in the LG K62, but the selfie snapper is a 13-megapixel lens.

For storage, it offers 128GB of ROM which is further expandable up to 1TB. All other features and specs are pretty much the same as in the LG K62.