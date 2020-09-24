Left Menu
Samsung's small cell solution to deliver high-speed 5G in indoor locations

Image Credit: YouTube / Samsung Networks

Samsung today introduced a new commercial 5G indoor small cell solution called Link Cell which ensures gigabit speeds in the mmWave spectrum.

The new solution will help wireless operators enhance 5G experiences and extend services in indoor environments such as enterprises (manufacturing, healthcare, retail and warehouse facilities) or public venues such as shopping centers, stadiums or hotels.

With its high throughput and low latency capabilities, Link Cell will help in advancing next-generation cellular technology use cases and applications and will be a critical component for future private 5G networks in enterprises.

Today, we are excited to unveil Samsung Link for wireless operators to expand the capabilities of 5G networks and seamlessly link together outdoor and indoor 5G experiences. As one of the first commercial 5G mmWave indoor small cells, Link Cell will enable wireless operators and enterprises to bring 5G services to various offices, facilities and venue locations

Jaeho Jeon, Executive Vice President and Head of R&D, Networks Business at Samsung Electronics

Link Cell is now available for wireless operators to purchase for use in commercial rollouts. U.S. wireless operator Verizon will be the first to commercially deploy Samsung's Link Cell to extend the footprint of its 5G Ultra Wideband network.

Samsung Link Cell: Design and installation

Link cell integrates a radio, antenna and digital unit into one compact box and is light enough to hold with one hand. While the new small cell solution has the capability to combine four 100MHz bandwidth of frequencies, its first version will support 28GHz.

Image Credit: Twitter / Samsung Networks

It features Qualcomm Technologies' advanced Qualcomm 5G RAN platform which has been designed to address in-building and outdoor densification requirements for 5G networks and fast-paced network upgrades to 5G.

Link Cell is much easier to deploy as it requires a single Ethernet cable as backhaul and can be discretely placed on walls or ceilings.

Image Credit: YouTube / Samsung Networks

Apart from the Link Cell, Samsung Link, the company's full suite of 5G in-building products includes several other solutions to meet indoor 5G service needs. It includes Link Hub that provides low and mid-band 5G service across an existing in-building infrastructure and the Link HubPro an active antenna system that includes a hub and indoor radios for mid-to-large enterprises with support for various spectrum options.

The Link Hub and Link HubPro are expected to begin commercial rollouts starting in the first quarter of 2021.

