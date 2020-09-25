Left Menu
Delhi CM Kejriwal to call on Union env minister on Friday over new tech developed by IARI: Officials

Four capsules, some jaggery and chickpea flour are enough to prepare 25 litres of solution, which is sufficient to cover one hectare of land This solution can be sprayed on stubble. The crop residue softens and decomposes in around 20 days. It decreases the use of fertilizers and increases the soil fertility, Kejriwal had told reporters on Thursday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2020 12:25 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 12:14 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will meet Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar on Friday to discuss a low-cost technology developed by the Indian Agricultural Research Institute here to manage crop residue, officials said

Scientists at the institute have developed "decomposer capsules". Four capsules, some jaggery and chickpea flour are enough to prepare 25 litres of solution, which is sufficient to cover one hectare of land

This solution can be sprayed on stubble. The crop residue softens and decomposes in around 20 days. It decreases the use of fertilizers and increases the soil fertility, Kejriwal had told reporters on Thursday.

